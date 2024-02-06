WASHINGTON (AP) — A solid majority of Hispanic women have a positive opinion of Vice President Kamala Harris and a negative view of former President Donald Trump, but Hispanic men are more divided on both candidates, according to a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Hispanic men are also more likely than Hispanic women to say Trump is the candidate who represents their views on key issues, underscoring the potential importance of this group, which both candidates have courted aggressively.

As the election approaches, the extent to which Trump can erode Harris' support among Hispanic voters could be an important factor in swing states like Arizona. Hispanic voters are more supportive of the Democrats overall: According to the poll, nearly half identify as Democrats, about one-third as Republicans, and around 2 in 10 as independents. But the poll signals that Hispanic men, while not overwhelmingly in favor of Trump, are more open to his candidacy than Hispanic women — and less open to Harris'.

Antonio Melcon, 65, a Republican from Florida, said Trump has his vote because he is the best option for the country. In Melcon's view, the Biden administration has taken the nation down a bad path, and Harris has done nothing to stop it.

“She wasn’t the one that implemented the route this country has taken, but she’s been there and done nothing that merits I vote for her,” Melcon said. “I would definitely never vote for her.”

Hispanic men and women have different views on Harris

Overall, Hispanic voters are about equally likely to say they have a favorable view of Trump and Harris. But there is a gender divide among Hispanic voters on Harris: About 6 in 10 Hispanic women have a somewhat or very favorable opinion of Harris, compared to 45% of Hispanic men.

Similarly, about half of Hispanic women voters think Harris would make a good president, compared to only about one-third of Hispanic men.

For some voters, one candidate may appear in a better light simply because they dislike the alternative. Sonia Montoya, a 68-year-old Democrat from Chicago, said while she agrees with many of Harris’ policies, she still sees Harris as the lesser of two evils. Montoya said Harris is more human and has a better understanding of society, while she views Trump as “arrogant, a liar, a cheater.”

In addition to having warmer feelings toward Harris, about 6 in 10 Hispanic female voters say Trump would not make a good president, compared to about half of Hispanic male voters.

And Hispanic men are likelier than Hispanic women to think Trump has the toughness the presidency requires. About half of Hispanic men say “tough enough to be president” describes Trump extremely or very well, compared to about one-third of Hispanic women. Hispanic men are also more likely than Hispanic women to say Trump is the candidate who represents their views on important policies.

Plenty of Hispanic men, though, remain supportive of Harris and skeptical about Trump. Sebastian Diaz, 51 and an independent from Massachusetts, views Harris “somewhat favorably” because he agrees with her ideology. He said he has a “very unfavorable” view of Trump because he is “a racist bigot.”

The economy is a high priority for Hispanic voters

Despite some divisions in views of the candidates, though, Hispanic voters are largely in agreement that the economy is a major factor as they consider their options for president. Around 8 in 10 Hispanic voters say the economy is “one of the most important issues” during this election season.