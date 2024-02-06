DETROIT (AP) — On the last Sunday before Election Day, Democrat Kamala Harris said God offers a “divine plan strong enough to heal division” and urged voters not to be fooled by Donald Trump’s disparagement of the electoral system that he falsely claims is rigged against him.

The vice president offered the latest iteration of her closing argument in Michigan, where she began her day at the pulpit of a Black church in Detroit. From there, she embarked on multiple additional stops in the state, part of the Democratic “blue wall” in the Midwest considered her smoothest potential path to an Electoral College majority.

Harris avoided direct mention of Trump during her 11-minute talk at Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ. But her comments nonetheless served as a clear juxtaposition with the former president and Republican nominee.

“There are those who seek to deepen division, sow hate, spread fear and cause chaos,” she said. She spoke at the same time Trump was in Pennsylvania declaring the U.S. a “failed nation” and saying that he “shouldn't have left” the White House after the 2020 election, which he denies losing to Democrat Joe Biden.

As Trump referred to Harris' party as “demonic,” Harris quoted the Old Testament prophet Jeremiah and told her friendly audience she saw “a nation determined to turn the page on hate and division and chart a new way forward,”

After the service, Harris pushed back at Trump’s characterizations of U.S. elections, telling reporters that his comments are “meant to distract from the fact that we have and support free and fair elections in our country.” Those “good systems” were in place in 2020, Harris said, and “he lost.”