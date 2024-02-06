PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Kamala Harris returned to Michigan on Saturday for a rally with former first lady Michelle Obama, the latest in a series of her campaign's high-profile combinations intended to boost turnout among the Democratic Party faithful.

After arriving in the battleground state, Harris went to a local doctor's office in Portage to talk with health care providers and medical students about the impact of abortion restrictions. One of them said they have patients visiting from other parts of the country where there are strict limitations on abortion, and another said she's worried that people won't want to practice in important areas of medicine because of fears about government intrusion.

“We are looking at a health care crisis in America that is affecting people of every background and gender," Harris told reporters before visiting the doctor's office.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden went to a union hall in Pittsburgh to promote Harris' support for organized labor, telling the audience to “follow your gut” and “do what's right.”

Harris appeared with Beyoncé on Friday in Houston, and she campaigned with former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen on Thursday in Atlanta.

It's a level of celebrity clout that surpasses anything that Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, has been able to marshal this year. But there's no guarantee that will help Harris in the close race for the White House. In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost to Trump despite firing up her crowds with musical performances and Democratic allies.

Trump brushed off Harris' attempt to harness star power for her campaign.

“Kamala is at a dance party with Beyoncé,” the former president said Friday in Traverse City, Michigan. Trump, the Republican nominee for president, is scheduled to hold a rally in Novi, a suburb of Detroit, on Saturday before a later event in State College, Pennsylvania.

Harris and Michelle Obama will be in Kalamazoo, in the southwestern part of the state. It will be the former first lady’s first time hitting the trail for Harris.

It's also the first day that early in-person voting becomes available across Michigan. More than 1.4 million ballots have already been submitted, representing 20% of registered voters.