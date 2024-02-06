WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris said she disagrees “with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” reacting after President Joe Biden's reference to Donald Trump's supporters and “garbage.”
“I will represent all Americans, including those who don’t vote for me," the vice president said.
Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, made the comment to reporters as she prepared to campaign in three states. Her words were an attempt to blunt the controversy over Biden's rhetoric with less than a week until the end of the campaign.
