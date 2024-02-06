Washington (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is enlisting some of her most high-profile surrogates in the closing days of the campaign, hoping those names will help energize her supporters to vote early in the 2024 election.

On Thursday, Harris will headline a Georgia rally that will include a performance from Bruce Springsteen, whose career spans over five decades, and an appearance by former President Barack Obama, still one of the biggest names in Democratic politics.

On Friday, Harris travels to Texas for a Houston rally with Beyoncé, according to three people familiar with the matter. Beyoncé is a native of the Texas city and one of the world's best-known artists. Her 2016 song “Freedom” has become Harris’ campaign anthem.

While the Friday rally is in a red state that even the most optimistic Democrat knows the vice president is unlikely to turn blue in November, her event on Thursday in Georgia highlights the state’s prominent place in her possible path to defeating former President Donald Trump.

Democrats, led by then-former Vice President Joe Biden and Harris, won Georgia in 2020, becoming the first Democratic presidential campaign to win the Southern state since Bill Clinton in 1992. Harris’ campaign is hopeful she can keep the state blue in 2024.

Polls of likely voters in Georgia from NYT/Siena to Fox News to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution show a tight race between Trump and Harris.

Thursday's event is the first in the campaign’s “When We Vote We Win” concert series that aims to encourage Harris supporters to vote before Election Day.