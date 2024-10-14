All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 12, 2024

Harris is releasing a report on her health and poking Trump for failing to do likewise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President

AP News, Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, en route to Washington. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, en route to Washington. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to release a report Saturday on her medical history and health that a senior campaign aide said would show “she possesses the physical and mental resiliency” needed to serve as president.

Harris' advisers hope to use the moment to draw a contrast with Republican Donald Trump, who has released only limited information about his health over the years, and raise questions about his fitness to serve, the aide said.

Harris' office did not go into detail about how thorough the report on her medical history would be. The aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, said the report concludes Harris “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trump, for his part, has released very little information, including after his ear was grazed by a bullet during an assassination attempt in July.

Trump, 78, eagerly questioned President Joe Biden's health when the 81-year-old president was seeking reelection. Since Biden was replaced on the ticket with Harris, who is 59, Trump's own health has drawn more attention.

Last November, Trump marked Biden's birthday by releasing a letter from his physician that reported the former president was in “excellent” physical and mental health.

The letter posted on Trump’s social media platform contained no details to support its claims — measures like weight, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, or the results of any test.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 14
AP PHOTOS: An elephant procession for Dussehra draws a crowd...
WorldOct. 14
Nobel economics prize is awarded for research into differenc...
WorldOct. 14
Harris is laying out a new plan to empower Black men as she ...
WorldOct. 14
Middle East latest: EU condemns attacks on peacekeepers in L...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israeli strike on hospital tent camp kills 4 and ignites a fire that burns dozens
WorldOct. 14
Israeli strike on hospital tent camp kills 4 and ignites a fire that burns dozens
Pakistan hosts a major security meeting this week as it struggles against rising insurgent violence
WorldOct. 14
Pakistan hosts a major security meeting this week as it struggles against rising insurgent violence
Sri Lanka closes schools as floods hammer the capital
WorldOct. 14
Sri Lanka closes schools as floods hammer the capital
This could have been a year of a federal court reckoning for Trump. Judges had other ideas
WorldOct. 14
This could have been a year of a federal court reckoning for Trump. Judges had other ideas
Republican lawsuits target rules for overseas voters, but those ballots are already sent
WorldOct. 14
Republican lawsuits target rules for overseas voters, but those ballots are already sent
Most AAPI adults think legal immigrants give the US a major economic boost: AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll
WorldOct. 14
Most AAPI adults think legal immigrants give the US a major economic boost: AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll
Trump's protests aside, his agenda has plenty of overlap with Project 2025
WorldOct. 14
Trump's protests aside, his agenda has plenty of overlap with Project 2025
Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated with an eye on the election
WorldOct. 14
Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated with an eye on the election
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy