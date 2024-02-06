WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris courted Michigan's working-class voters on Monday, highlighting the administration's work to bring more factory jobs to the state and her support for labor unions.

“I'm here, I'm here for you,” the Democratic presidential nominee told workers after she toured an International Union of Painters and Allied Trades training facility in Warren. She contrasted her support for labor unions to former President Donald Trump, her Republican rival.

“He's not working for or concerned about working people, middle-class people,” Harris said of Trump.

She specifically called out the way Trump filled the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that enforces labor laws in the United States, with anti-union figures, a frequent criticism levied against Trump by union members. She also hit Trump for lauding ally Elon Musk, the businessman and owner of the social media platform X, for discussing firing striking workers.

Earlier in Saginaw, she toured a semiconductor factory to emphasize how government funding for computer chip manufacturers could create factory jobs in Michigan, where she and Trump have been fighting to win in the upcoming election. She visited days after Trump criticized the bipartisan 2022 law that provides the federal money and said he would rather just charge tariffs.

Last week, the Commerce Department said Hemlock Semiconductor would receive up to $325 million in direct support to build a new factory making hyper-pure polysilicon, a building block for electronics and solar panels, among other technologies. The new facility would add 180 factory jobs in Michigan.

Harris told workers there that the United States has to keep pushing forward.

“We have to constantly be on top of what is happening, what is current, and investing in industries of the future as well as honoring the traditions and the industries that have built up America's economy," she said. "And what you all are doing here is exactly that.”

The vice president was also holding a campaign rally later Monday in Ann Arbor, home to the University of Michigan and a large pool of college graduates, an increasingly large Democratic constituency. The event will feature singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.