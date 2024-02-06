All sections
WorldJanuary 6, 2025

Harris calls it 'good day' for democracy as she oversees peaceful certification of Trump's victory

Kamala Harris oversees the peaceful certification of Donald Trump's election victory, marking a stark contrast to the chaos of 2021. Despite her own defeat, Harris emphasizes the importance of democratic principles.

CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press
Vice President Kamala Harris reads the results as House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listens during a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Vice President Kamala Harris reads the results as House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listens during a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris is handed a certification as House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., watches while teller Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stands at the clerk's podium as a joint session of Congress convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Vice President Kamala Harris is handed a certification as House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., watches while teller Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stands at the clerk's podium as a joint session of Congress convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, walks through Statuary Hall to the House Chamber before a joint session of Congress convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, walks through Statuary Hall to the House Chamber before a joint session of Congress convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks, Nov. 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks, Nov. 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to finish the work of the Electoral College after a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington and disrupted the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to finish the work of the Electoral College after a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington and disrupted the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Rep. Cynthia McKinney, D-Ga., lower left, objects to Florida's electoral vote count results, as Vice President Al Gore, standing, top center, and House Speaker Dennis Hastert, R-Ill., seated, top right, listen on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, in Washington, Jan. 6, 2001. Other members present, seated at left in middle row are: Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Chris Dodd, D-Ct, hand over mouth., Chaka Fattah, D-Pa., standing at podium and Rep. William Thomas, R-Calif. Others not identified. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert, File)
FILE - Rep. Cynthia McKinney, D-Ga., lower left, objects to Florida's electoral vote count results, as Vice President Al Gore, standing, top center, and House Speaker Dennis Hastert, R-Ill., seated, top right, listen on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, in Washington, Jan. 6, 2001. Other members present, seated at left in middle row are: Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Chris Dodd, D-Ct, hand over mouth., Chaka Fattah, D-Pa., standing at podium and Rep. William Thomas, R-Calif. Others not identified. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris hands the certification for Virginia to teller Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., during joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Vice President Kamala Harris hands the certification for Virginia to teller Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., during joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen as Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-N.Y., reads a certification during a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen as Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-N.Y., reads a certification during a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris talks to reporters after presiding over a joint session of congress to confirm the Electoral College votes at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Vice President Kamala Harris talks to reporters after presiding over a joint session of congress to confirm the Electoral College votes at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris talks to reporters after presiding over a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College votes at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Vice President Kamala Harris talks to reporters after presiding over a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College votes at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris walks to speak with reporters after presiding over a joint session of congress to confirm the Electoral College votes at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Vice President Kamala Harris walks to speak with reporters after presiding over a joint session of congress to confirm the Electoral College votes at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris reads the results as House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listens during a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Vice President Kamala Harris reads the results as House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listens during a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — There was no drama on Monday as Kamala Harris oversaw the ceremonial certification of her defeat to Donald Trump. The vice president kept her remarks perfunctory, and she stood with her hands clasped in front of her while the results from each state were read out loud.

After less than a half hour, she formally announced that Trump had won the election. She smiled tightly as Republicans applauded.

“The chair declares this joint session resolved,” Harris said. “Thank you.”

The process was vastly different than four years ago, when Trump's supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were certifying his defeat to Joe Biden. This time, everyone honored the results of the election.

“It’s a peaceful transfer of power,” Harris told reporters as she left the building on Monday. “It’s a good day.”

But the proceedings were still a bitter task for Harris. Instead of ascending to the White House as the country's first female president, she oversaw the constitutional machinery that will return Trump to power.

By doing so, Harris joined a short list of predecessors who played the same role as vice president, who presides over the Senate.

Richard Nixon did it after losing to John F. Kennedy in 1960. Al Gore followed suit when the U.S. Supreme Court tipped the 2000 election to George W. Bush.

However, no other vice president has been holding the gavel when Congress certified their loss to an incoming president who refused to concede a previous defeat. In addition to spreading lies about voter fraud, Trump directed his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The rioters attacked police officers, breached the building's security and sent lawmakers running to safety.

Harris was at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington that day. A pipe bomb was discovered nearby, and she was evacuated from the building.

During the campaign, she frequently invoked the Jan. 6 attack to warn voters of the danger of returning Trump to the White House. She described him as a “petty tyrant” and “wannabe dictator.”

After Harris lost the election, she promised in her concession speech to honor the will of voters.

“A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results,” she said. “That principle, as much as any other, distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny.”

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for Trump's transition team and the incoming White House press secretary, said there will be “a smooth transition of power.”

“When Kamala Harris certifies the election results, President Trump will deliver on his promise to serve ALL Americans and will unify the country through success,” she said in a statement.

Leavitt did not respond to a question about Trump's attempt to use the certification process to overturn his defeat four years ago. At that time, Trump encouraged his vice president, Mike Pence, to disqualify votes from battleground states based on false allegations of fraud.

Pence refused. Trump's supporters burst into the Capitol and halted the proceedings, forcing lawmakers to hide for their safety. Trump posted on social media that “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done.”

Police eventually cleared the rioters from the building, and lawmakers reconvened to finish their certification. Scores of Republicans still voted to support challenges to the election result.

“I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said two years later. "And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Trump faced criminal charges for trying to stay in power despite losing. However, special counsel Jack Smith dropped the federal case against him after Trump defeated Harris since long-standing Justice Department policy says sitting presidents cannot face criminal prosecution.

A separate case in Georgia over Trump's attempts to subvert the 2020 election is mired in controversy over the Fulton County district attorney's romantic relationship with a prosecutor she hired to lead the case.

The most recent example of a vice president certifying their own defeat came after the 2000 election. The battle between Gore and Bush ended up in the courtroom as the campaigns argued over whether Florida should conduct a recount.

Bush won at the U.S. Supreme Court, preventing a recount and allowing his narrow victory to stand.

Congress certified the results on Jan. 6, 2001, over the objections of some Democrats.

“I rise to object to the fraudulent 25 Florida electoral votes,” Rep. Maxine Waters of California said at the time.

Gore slammed the gavel and asked whether the objection met the requirements of being “in writing and signed by a member of the House and a senator.”

“The objection is in writing, and I don't care that it's not signed by a member of the Senate,” Waters responded.

“The chair will advise that the rules do care,” Gore said.

After a few rounds of objections, Congress finished the certification.

″May God bless our new president and new vice president and may God bless the United States of America," Gore said after announcing the results.

Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation.

___

Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri and Matt Brown contributed to this report.

