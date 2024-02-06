WASHINGTON (AP) — Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump promoted economic policy Tuesday as their best chance to win Latino voters. But their approaches are very different.

In an interview with Telemundo on Tuesday afternoon, Vice President Harris plans to highlight how her agenda would create more opportunities for Latino men — a strategy born out of roughly a dozen focus groups and polling.

The Democratic nominee intends to show off her plans to double the number of registered apprenticeships. She wants to stress how she would remove college degree requirements for certain federal government jobs and encourage private employers to do likewise. And Harris wants to provide forgivable loans worth up to $20,000 each to 1 million small businesses.

Former President Trump, the Republican nominee, made his own outreach to Latinos on Tuesday, hosting a roundtable with them in Doral, a Miami suburb. Surrounded by elected officials and business leaders who are Latino, Trump touted the economy during his administration, which he argued was better for the Hispanic community than during the Biden administration.

The Trump and Harris campaigns see what could be an election-deciding opportunity with Latino men, who could swing the outcome in states such as Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada if their traditional support for Democrats erodes. Trump believes he's made inroads among Latino men. Harris' team is seeking to shore up support within the same group with the election just two weeks away.

It sets up a question of whether memories of a Trump presidency or the promise of new policies under Harris will do more to energize Latino voters.

”We are very confident that these policies resonate because we’ve seen them resonate in speeches and focus groups,” said Matt Barreto, a Harris campaign pollster. “It speaks to Latino men in particular about being successful and achieving the American dream.”

In 2020, AP VoteCast found that 9% of voters nationwide identified as Latino and 63% of them backed Biden in the election. That race was defined broadly by the pandemic that shut down much of the country, whereas this year’s race has issues such as the economy, immigration, abortion rights and democracy at the forefront.

Both campaigns are jockeying for an edge with the increasingly diverse electorate in the closing weeks of the campaign. Harris has also focused on Black men, to whom she also pitched the forgivable loans for small businesses. She’s gone on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” to appeal to younger women, while Trump has appeared on podcasts to target younger men.

On Tuesday at the Latino roundtable, Trump complimented Goya Foods, whose CEO, Bob Unanue, is a vocal supporter of the former president and attended the event.