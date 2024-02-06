JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas is set to free six more Israeli hostages Saturday from the Gaza Strip, but the exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners is shadowed by heightened tension between the adversaries that clouds the future of the fragile ceasefire deal.

As preparations moved forward Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge for “a cruel and malicious violation” of the agreement centered on the wrong identification released by militants.

The family of Shiri Bibas said Israeli forensic authorities had confirmed the remains released overnight are those of the Israeli mother of two young boys. Her remains were handed over Friday after a body handed over Thursday had been misidentified as hers but later determined to be an unidentified Palestinian woman.

“For 16 months we sought certainty, and now that it’s here, it brings no comfort, though we hope it marks the beginning of closure,” the Bibas family said.

Three other bodies returned Thursday were confirmed as those of Bibas’ sons and Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when all were taken hostage during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas that killed 1,200 in Israel and ignited the war.

Israel said its tests determined that the hostages had been killed by their captors. Hamas has claimed Lifshitz and the members of the Bibas family were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Hamas said it would “conduct a thorough review” of information regarding the body and suggested that Israeli bombing of the area where hostages were held might have caused a mix-up of remains.

The group’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said it would go ahead with the release of the six Israeli hostages planned for Saturday.

The dispute over the body’s identity raised new doubt about the ceasefire deal, which has paused over 15 months of war but is nearing the end of its first phase. Negotiations over a second phase, in which Hamas would release dozens more hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal, are likely to be even more difficult.

The six Israeli men set for release Saturday are expected to be the last living hostages freed during the ceasefire’s first phase.

They include Eliya Cohen, 27; Omer Shem Tov, 22; and Omer Wenkert, 23. All three were abducted from a music festival during the Oct. 7 attack. Tal Shoham, 40, who was taken from the community of Kibbutz Beeri, is also set to be released.