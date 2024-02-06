All sections
WorldMarch 14, 2025

Hamas agrees to release a US-Israeli hostage and the bodies of 4 other dual nationals

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas said on Friday it has accepted a proposal from mediators to release one living American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four dual-nationals, hostages who had died in captivity. The announcement came talks continue in Qatar to try to broker the next stage of the

JULIA FRANKEL, Associated Press
The bodies of Palestinians killed during the Israel-Hamas war and were buried in a mass grave at Shifa Hospital yard are exhumed for identification and reburial in Gaza City's official cemeteries, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
The bodies of Palestinians killed during the Israel-Hamas war and were buried in a mass grave at Shifa Hospital yard are exhumed for identification and reburial in Gaza City's official cemeteries, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas said on Friday it has accepted a proposal from mediators to release one living American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four dual-nationals, hostages who had died in captivity. The announcement came talks continue in Qatar to try to broker the next stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

The militant group in the Gaza Strip did not immediately specify when the release of soldier Edan Alexander and the four bodies would occur, and other countries party to the agreement did not immediately confirm the Hamas statement.

Alexander was 19 when he was taken from his base on the border with Gaza in southern Israel during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 that sparked the war.

It was not clear which parties had participated in negotiating the deal. The United States, led by the Trump administration's hostage envoy Steve Witkoff, has been pushing for a proposal that would extend the truce and see a limited number of hostage for prisoner exchanges.

The first phase of the ceasefire ended two weeks ago.

The White House last week made a surprise announcement, saying that American officials had engaged in “ongoing talks and discussions” with Hamas officials, stepping away from a long-held U.S. policy of not directly engaging with the militant group. That prompted a terse response from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

It was not immediately clear whether those talks were at all linked to Hamas’ Friday announcement about the release of the American hostage.

In a separate statement, Hamas official Husam Badran reaffirmed what he said was Hamas’ commitment to fully implementing the ceasefire agreement in all its phases, warning that any Israeli deviation from the terms would return negotiations to square one.

The ceasefire has paused the deadliest and most destructive fighting ever between Israel and Hamas. The first phase allowed the return of 25 living hostages and the remains of eight others in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli forces have withdrawn to buffer zones inside Gaza, hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza for the first time since early in the war, and hundreds of trucks of aid entered per day until Israel suspended supplies.

Israel has been pressing Hamas to release half of the remaining hostages in return for an extension of the first phase, and a promise to negotiate a lasting truce. Hamas is believed to have 24 living hostages and the bodies of 35 others.

Two weeks ago, Israel cut off all supplies to Gaza and its more than 2 million people as it pressed Hamas to agree. The militant group has said that the move would affect the remaining hostages as well.

Hamas wants to start negotiations on the ceasefire’s more difficult second phase, which would see the release of remaining hostages from Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and a lasting peace.

___

Associated Press writer David Rising in Bangkok contributed to this report.

