All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 10, 2025

Hamas accuses Israel of ceasefire violations and says it will delay next hostage release

JERSUSALEM (AP) — A Hamas spokesman on Monday accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement with the group, including targeting Palestinians in Gaza with airstrikes, and said that next Saturday's hostage release would be delayed.

AP News, Associated Press
The Rehan family in their encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
The Rehan family in their encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Rehan family in their encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
The Rehan family in their encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Rehan family's encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
The Rehan family's encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JERSUSALEM (AP) — A Hamas spokesman on Monday accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement with the group, including targeting Palestinians in Gaza with airstrikes, and said that next Saturday's hostage release would be delayed.

A Hamas spokesperson said Monday that the group will delay the next hostage release after accusing Israel of violating ceasefire agreement.

Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a six-week ceasefire during which Hamas is releasing dozens of the hostages captured in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The sides have carried out five swaps since the ceasefire went into effect last month, freeing 21 hostages and over 730 prisoners. The next exchange was scheduled for Saturday, releasing three Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, accused Israel on Monday of systematically violating the ceasefire agreement over the past three weeks, and said Saturday's release would be delayed.

“The resistance leadership has closely monitored the enemy’s violations and its failure to uphold the terms of the agreement,” Abu Ubaida said.

“This includes delays in allowing displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, targeting them with airstrikes and gunfire across various areas of the Strip, and failing to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid as agreed.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 10
Judge finds Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his o...
WorldFeb. 10
Trump says no right of return for Palestinians in Gaza under...
WorldFeb. 10
Space telescope spots rare 'Einstein ring' of light around g...
WorldFeb. 10
Trump has unleashed chaos by distraction upon the internatio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prosecutor says Salman Rushdie was too stunned to react when a man started to stab him
WorldFeb. 10
Prosecutor says Salman Rushdie was too stunned to react when a man started to stab him
This Valentine's Day, consider what all types of love bring to your life
WorldFeb. 10
This Valentine's Day, consider what all types of love bring to your life
Wall Street opens higher despite latest tariff worries
WorldFeb. 10
Wall Street opens higher despite latest tariff worries
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Day in Photos, Monday Feb. 10, 2025
WorldFeb. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Day in Photos, Monday Feb. 10, 2025
Trump says he has directed US Treasury to stop minting new pennies, citing rising cost
WorldFeb. 10
Trump says he has directed US Treasury to stop minting new pennies, citing rising cost
The Latest: Trump says 25% steel and aluminum tariffs are coming Monday
WorldFeb. 10
The Latest: Trump says 25% steel and aluminum tariffs are coming Monday
After the ceasefire in Gaza, West Bank Palestinians face more Israeli barriers, traffic and misery
WorldFeb. 10
After the ceasefire in Gaza, West Bank Palestinians face more Israeli barriers, traffic and misery
Ecuador's conservative incumbent and a leftist lawyer advance to presidential runoff
WorldFeb. 10
Ecuador's conservative incumbent and a leftist lawyer advance to presidential runoff
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy