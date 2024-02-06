All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 6, 2024

Hall of Famer Randy Moss is stepping away from ESPN for an extended time to deal with health issue

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss is stepping away from his ESPN analyst role for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge, the network said in a statement.

ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
FILE - Broadcaster Randy Moss sits on the sideline before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker, File)
FILE - Broadcaster Randy Moss sits on the sideline before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss is stepping away from his ESPN analyst role for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge, the network said in a statement.

The 47-year-old Moss revealed last week that he’s dealing with a health issue and asked fans to pray for him and his family.

Moss made his announcement on Instagram from the set of the network’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show. He directed his message to men and urged them to get checkups and bloodwork done, without specifying any particular illness.

“I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times. People were talking about my eyes last week,” Moss said before putting on a pair of sunglasses. “I’m battling something, man, and it’s something internal, your boy is going to get through it. I got a great team of doctors and got a great family around me.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Moss played 14 seasons for the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. He ranks second to Jerry Rice with 156 touchdown catches and had 982 catches for 15,292 yards.

Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

“Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion," ESPN said in its statement. "He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 6
Coroner says searchers think they have found missing Pennsyl...
WorldDec. 6
AP PHOTOS: After 15 months of abandonment, hostage homes are...
WorldDec. 6
PHOTO COLLECTION: YE-Top Entertainment-Photo Collection
WorldDec. 6
See entertainment's biggest moments in 2024, through the len...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street drifts around its records after a solid jobs report
WorldDec. 6
Wall Street drifts around its records after a solid jobs report
More than a million oven gloves are being recalled after consumers report 92 minor burns
WorldDec. 6
More than a million oven gloves are being recalled after consumers report 92 minor burns
Federal appeals court upholds law requiring sale or ban of TikTok in the U.S.
WorldDec. 6
Federal appeals court upholds law requiring sale or ban of TikTok in the U.S.
Princess of Wales takes another step in return to public life after chemotherapy with carol service
WorldDec. 6
Princess of Wales takes another step in return to public life after chemotherapy with carol service
Lionel Messi wins MLS MVP award, the latest trophy on a long list of honors for the Inter Miami star
WorldDec. 6
Lionel Messi wins MLS MVP award, the latest trophy on a long list of honors for the Inter Miami star
Will Juan Soto top Shohei Ohtani's deal? In the era of deferred money, it might depend on the math
WorldDec. 6
Will Juan Soto top Shohei Ohtani's deal? In the era of deferred money, it might depend on the math
Trump offers a public show of support for Pete Hegseth, his embattled nominee to lead the Pentagon
WorldDec. 6
Trump offers a public show of support for Pete Hegseth, his embattled nominee to lead the Pentagon
Alternative healer gets 10 years in UK prison for death of woman at slap therapy workshop
WorldDec. 6
Alternative healer gets 10 years in UK prison for death of woman at slap therapy workshop
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy