Hall of Fame player Dwyane Wade said doctors performed a December 2023 surgery on his kidney to remove a tumor later determined to be cancerous.

“Thank God that I did do the surgery,” Wade said on his “The Why With Dwyane Wade” podcast episode released Thursday.

Wade said he had not had regular physical exams in a few years before seeing a doctor due to stomach and urinary issues. A full body scan discovered what he described as a “cyst/tumor” that led to the surgery, which Wade said removed 40% of his right kidney.

“I think it was the first time my family — my dad, my kids — they saw me weak,” he said. “That moment was probably the weakest point I’ve ever felt in my life. The moments I was by myself, I was struggling, dog. Struggling.