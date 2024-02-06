All sections
WorldJanuary 31, 2025

Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade reveals 2023 kidney surgery to remove tumor later found to be cancerous

Hall of Fame player Dwyane Wade said doctors performed a December 2023 surgery on his kidney to remove a tumor later determined to be cancerous.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee Dwyane Wade speaks at an NBA news conference at Mohegan Sun, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
FILE - Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee Dwyane Wade speaks at an NBA news conference at Mohegan Sun, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hall of Fame player Dwyane Wade said doctors performed a December 2023 surgery on his kidney to remove a tumor later determined to be cancerous.

“Thank God that I did do the surgery,” Wade said on his “The Why With Dwyane Wade” podcast episode released Thursday.

Wade said he had not had regular physical exams in a few years before seeing a doctor due to stomach and urinary issues. A full body scan discovered what he described as a “cyst/tumor” that led to the surgery, which Wade said removed 40% of his right kidney.

“I think it was the first time my family — my dad, my kids — they saw me weak,” he said. “That moment was probably the weakest point I’ve ever felt in my life. The moments I was by myself, I was struggling, dog. Struggling.

"And one thing you never want to do as a man, you never want your family to see you as weak. You don’t want to be perceived weak and you don’t want to be seen in your weak moments. But I had to.”

Wade retired in 2019 after 16 years in the NBA, highlighted by 15 seasons with the Miami Heat that included winning three world championships and being a 13-time all-star. He also led Marquette to the 2003 Final Four.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

