PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — This election, he has warned, is about the economy. Freedom. Stopping Project 2025 and the MAGA extremes.

And, after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, it's about democracy.

And yet, Hakeem Jeffries, in line to make history as the first Black speaker of the House, says he is choosing to stay calm, as Democrats work to wrest control of the chaotic U.S. House from Republicans.

"In this unprecedented moment that we’re in, I’ve concluded that calm is an intentional decision," Jeffries told The Associated Press during an interview at a park-side cafe in between campaign stops in Southern California.

“We have to continue to make the decision to remain calm, execute the plan, run through the finish line," he said. "And then put it into the hands of the American people.”

Ever tight, the campaign for control of the House is a toss-up, playing out in unlikely corners of the country far from the presidential race, including in Jeffries' home state of New York and in California. A single contested seat, among 435, could make the difference if Democrats can flip the majority and dislodge Republican Mike Johnson from the speaker's office.

Never before in the nation's nearly 250-year history has a Black American been so close to grasping the gavel. Jeffries, 54, is part of a younger generation of leaders, alongside Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, proposing a new way forward, past the era of the former president, Republican Donald Trump.

But Jeffries, a lawyer before coming to Congress, doesn’t want to talk about the milestone of becoming House speaker, and he won’t venture to predict that Democrats will sweep the House majority. He wants to talk about the choices before voters right now.

"Everything we care about is on the line. Everything we care about is on the ballot. We can either move this country forward or turn back the clock," he said on an early Sunday morning in the high desert community of Palmdale, the dusty far reaches of Los Angeles County.

“We're not going back!” chanted the hundreds of volunteers, ready to go knock on doors to get out the vote for Democrat George Whitesides in the race against Republican Rep. Mike Garcia.

The Brooklyn-born Jeffries took over as House Democratic leader when Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi stepped aside, making him heir apparent to the speaker’s office. He is poised to win internal party balloting as leader again later this year, regardless of the election results. Yet if Democrats win majority control, he would stand for election as speaker by the whole House, when the new Congress convenes in January.

One of the party’s most effective communicators, Jeffries' free-form speeches on the House floor stand out among modern oratory, popping with cultural references of the times. He is sometimes compared to former President Barack Obama.

Now, the congressman's skills and savvy as he traverses the country and fundraises for the party are being put to the test.

He is open and accessible to colleagues, methodical and even meditative, though sometimes slow to act, and keeps his counsel very close. He appears to have told almost no one what he said to President Joe Biden when the two spoke privately during a tumultuous July, before the president announced his decision to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris.