All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 24, 2024

Haiti gangs fire on journalists covering a planned hospital reopening, leaving casualties

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Suspected gang members opened fire on journalists in Haiti's capital on Tuesday as they were covering the attempted reopening of the country's largest hospital, wounding or killing an unknown number of people.

EVENS SANON, Associated Press
Journalists lie wounded after being shot by armed gangs at the general hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Dieugo Andre)
Journalists lie wounded after being shot by armed gangs at the general hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Dieugo Andre)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents walk past cars set on fire by armed gangs in the Poste Marchand neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Residents walk past cars set on fire by armed gangs in the Poste Marchand neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Suspected gang members opened fire on journalists in Haiti's capital on Tuesday as they were covering the attempted reopening of the country's largest hospital, wounding or killing an unknown number of people.

Haiti's interim president, Leslie Voltaire, said in an address to the nation that journalists and police were among the victims of the vicious Christmas Eve attack. He did not specify how many casualties there were, or give a breakdown for the dead or wounded.

“I send my sympathies to the people who were victims, the national police and the journalists,” Voltaire said, pledging “this crime is not going to go unpunished.”

There were concerns there could be fatalities — a video posted online by the reporters trapped inside the hospital showed what appeared to be two lifeless bodies of men on stretchers, their clothes bloodied. One of the men had a lanyard with a press credential around his neck.

Radio Télé Métronome initially reported that seven journalists and two police officers were wounded. Police and officials did not immediately respond to calls for information on the attack.

Street gangs have taken over an estimated 85% of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince. They forced the closure of the General Hospital early this year during violence that also targeted the main international airport and Haiti’s two largest prisons.

Authorities had pledged to reopen the facility Tuesday but as journalists gathered to cover the event, suspected gang members opened fire.

Video posted online earlier showed reporters inside the building and at least three lying on the floor, apparently wounded. That video could also not be immediately verified.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Johnson “Izo” André, considered Haiti’s most powerful gang leader and part of a gang coalition known as Viv Ansanm that has taken control of much of Port-au-Prince, posted a video on social media claiming responsibility for the attack.

The video said the gang coalition had not authorized the hospital's reopening.

Haiti has seen journalists targeted before. In 2023, two local journalists were killed in the space of a couple of weeks — radio reporter Dumesky Kersaint was fatally shot in mid-April that year, while journalist Ricot Jean was found dead later that month.

In July, former Prime Minister Garry Conille visited the Hospital of the State University of Haiti, more widely known as the General Hospital, after authorities regained control of it from gangs.

The hospital had been left ravaged and strewn with debris. Walls and nearby buildings were riddled with bullet holes, signaling fights between police and gangs. The hospital is across the street from the national palace, the scene of several battles in recent months.

Gang attacks have pushed Haiti’s health system to the brink of collapse with looting, setting fires, and destroying medical institutions and pharmacies in the capital. The violence has created a surge in patients and a shortage of resources to treat them.

Haiti’s health care system faces additional challenges during the rainy season, which is likely to increase the risk of water-borne diseases. Poor conditions in camps and makeshift settlements have heightened the risk of diseases like cholera, with over 84,000 suspected cases in the country, according to UNICEF.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 24
Stunning photos show lava erupting from Hawaii's Kilauea vol...
WorldDec. 24
Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of...
WorldDec. 24
California residents on edge as high surf and flooding threa...
WorldDec. 24
21 dead as Mozambique erupts in violence after election cour...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
NORAD's Santa tracker was a Cold War morale boost. Now it attracts millions of kids
WorldDec. 24
NORAD's Santa tracker was a Cold War morale boost. Now it attracts millions of kids
NFL players who use platform to share their faith say it's their duty to spread their love of Jesus
WorldDec. 24
NFL players who use platform to share their faith say it's their duty to spread their love of Jesus
Man accused in the burning death of a woman on a New York subway appears in court
WorldDec. 24
Man accused in the burning death of a woman on a New York subway appears in court
Amsterdam court sentences 5 men over violence linked to Ajax-Maccabi soccer game
WorldDec. 24
Amsterdam court sentences 5 men over violence linked to Ajax-Maccabi soccer game
Medellin Cartel victims demand truth and justice as cartel boss Fabio Ochoa walks free in Colombia
WorldDec. 24
Medellin Cartel victims demand truth and justice as cartel boss Fabio Ochoa walks free in Colombia
1 dead after a Russian missile hits a Ukrainian apartment block
WorldDec. 24
1 dead after a Russian missile hits a Ukrainian apartment block
Bill Clinton is out of the hospital after being treated for the flu
WorldDec. 24
Bill Clinton is out of the hospital after being treated for the flu
The pope is kicking off a yearlong Jubilee that will test his stamina and Rome's patience
WorldDec. 24
The pope is kicking off a yearlong Jubilee that will test his stamina and Rome's patience
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy