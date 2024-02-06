SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Doctors Without Borders said Monday that four of its vehicles came under fire while they evacuated staff from a hospital in Haiti’s capital as gang violence in the city surges.

The aid organization said the attack occurred after it decided to suspend services at the Turgeau Emergency Center on Saturday given “brutal street fighting” that was moving closer to the facility. It noted that one of its convoys “was repeatedly and intentionally fired upon, despite prior coordination with authorities.”

No one was killed, but staff members received minor injuries, said Benoit Vasseur, the group’s head of mission in Haiti.