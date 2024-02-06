All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldJanuary 28, 2025

Groups are ready to file the first lawsuit to challenge Trump's new order on transgender troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocacy groups are set to file the first lawsuit Tuesday challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order for the

TARA COPP, Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Miami to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Miami to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Donald Trump waves as he walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
President Donald Trump waves as he walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocacy groups are set to file the first lawsuit Tuesday challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order for the Pentagon to revise its policy on transgender troops, likely setting up ban on their service in the armed forces.

It's the same legal team that spent years during Trump's first administration fighting the Republican's ban on transgender troops, which the Supreme Court allowed to take effect even as the legal fight against it continued in the courts, before then-President Joe Biden, a Democrat, scrapped it when he took office.

Trump’s new order, signed Monday, claims the sexual identity of transgender service members “conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle” and is harmful to military readiness. It requires Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to issue a revised policy.

“The law is very clear that the government can’t base policies on disapproval of particular groups of people," said Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights. "That’s animus. And animus-based laws are presumed to be invalid and unconstitutional.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In response, the NCLR and GLAD Law are filing a challenge to the executive order Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia, Minter said.

The groups also are challenging the executive order on the basis of equal protection.

In a statement, the Pentagon said that it does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation but that it "will fully execute and implement all directives outlined in the Executive Orders issued by the President, ensuring that they are carried out with utmost professionalism, efficiency, and in alignment with national security objectives.”

There is no official data on the number of transgender personnel in the military, but the number is likely in the thousands, Minter said. Unlike Trump's initial ban in 2017, the new executive order not only bans all future transgender personnel from serving but also would target all current transgender troops, Minter said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 28
Middle East latest: Palestinians return to their homes in no...
WorldJan. 28
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Immigration Law Enforcement
WorldJan. 28
'Mona Lisa' will get its own room under a 10-year renovation...
WorldJan. 28
Amazon's advocates fear Trump's return means little US help ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Voting rights groups are concerned about priorities shifting under Trump's Justice Department
WorldJan. 28
Voting rights groups are concerned about priorities shifting under Trump's Justice Department
Kash Patel’s podcast persona: staunch Trump defender and fierce critic of the FBI he could soon lead
WorldJan. 28
Kash Patel’s podcast persona: staunch Trump defender and fierce critic of the FBI he could soon lead
Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters will not run for reelection, opening a key Senate seat in 2026
WorldJan. 28
Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters will not run for reelection, opening a key Senate seat in 2026
General Motors swings to fourth quarter loss on charges related to China, but tops expectations
WorldJan. 28
General Motors swings to fourth quarter loss on charges related to China, but tops expectations
Indiana man pardoned by Trump is fatally shot during a traffic stop
WorldJan. 28
Indiana man pardoned by Trump is fatally shot during a traffic stop
Serbia's prime minister resigns as anti-corruption protests grow
WorldJan. 28
Serbia's prime minister resigns as anti-corruption protests grow
US consumer confidence dips again to start the year, according to business group
WorldJan. 28
US consumer confidence dips again to start the year, according to business group
Trump orders a funding freeze as his administration reviews federal loans and grants
WorldJan. 28
Trump orders a funding freeze as his administration reviews federal loans and grants
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy