WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocacy groups are set to file the first lawsuit Tuesday challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order for the Pentagon to revise its policy on transgender troops, likely setting up ban on their service in the armed forces.

It's the same legal team that spent years during Trump's first administration fighting the Republican's ban on transgender troops, which the Supreme Court allowed to take effect even as the legal fight against it continued in the courts, before then-President Joe Biden, a Democrat, scrapped it when he took office.

Trump’s new order, signed Monday, claims the sexual identity of transgender service members “conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle” and is harmful to military readiness. It requires Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to issue a revised policy.

“The law is very clear that the government can’t base policies on disapproval of particular groups of people," said Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights. "That’s animus. And animus-based laws are presumed to be invalid and unconstitutional.”