All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 20, 2025

Grins and frowns, seriousness and levity: The faces of the 2025 inauguration

A pastor, his eyes closed, preaches his heart out for history. A former president spots an acquaintance, then grins and winks. Tech billionaires, all in a row, look on with intent expressions. Supreme Court justices scan the room.

TED ANTHONY, Associated Press
From left, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President George W. Bush, speak following the 60th Presidential Inauguration for President Donald Trump, in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Shawn Thew/Pool photo via AP)
From left, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President George W. Bush, speak following the 60th Presidential Inauguration for President Donald Trump, in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Shawn Thew/Pool photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

A pastor, his eyes closed, preaches his heart out for history. A former president spots an acquaintance, then grins and winks. Tech billionaires, all in a row, look on with intent expressions. Supreme Court justices scan the room.

Any crowd is, by definition, a collection of faces. But in those moments when history pivots, the expressions of the people on the scene — the grins and frowns, the seriousness and levity, the hope and trepidation — can, taken together, form their own indelible collage of the day. And so it went with the faces captured by the lenses of Associated Press and pool photographers on Monday at President Donald Trump's second inauguration.

In live video coverage and in still photos, those packed into the Capitol Dome for the inaugural of Trump and Vice President JD Vance offered up a Whitman's Sampler of human emotions. They weren't exactly a cross-section of American life, to be fair, but a substantial amount of the many American emotions of the moment were offered up, triangulated by photographers and frozen in time.

For his part, Trump varied. At moments he was dead serious and looked almost glowering. At others — including when posing for phone photographs just after his speech — he grinned from ear to ear. First lady Melania Trump was at his side, but her expressions were hard to see thanks to a wide-brimmed hat that obscured her eyes.

You could also learn something from the likes of Democratic Sens. Charles Schumer of New York and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Trump opponents, they nevertheless offered up collegial faces to the public — Klobuchar in particular, given that her role as a leader of the inaugural planning committee kept her on camera alongside Trump frequently on Monday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

And the former presidents? Joe Biden smiled graciously through it all. George W. Bush seemed to be constantly grinning and enjoying himself thoroughly, bantering with everyone around him. Barack Obama, like Trump, was equal parts smiling and interactive and completely somber. Bill Clinton flashed not infrequent smiles, as did Hillary Clinton — whose bare-knuckles battle with Trump in 2016 left rhetorical bruises that lasted for years. That despite Trump's assessment of her later in the afternoon: “She didn't look too happy today.”

The owners of faces not instantly recognizable to the world offered a range of emotions, too. The young woman singing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” with her eyes watering. The Secret Service agent with the furrowed brow waiting for a departing president and a president-elect to come outside and get in a limo. The crowd outside the event, replete with red MAGA caps, faces awash in enthusiasm.

Whatever the politics, whatever the mood, whatever the emotion, faces reveal humanity. Looking at these particular American faces, on this most formal and seismic of days, reminded us of that all over again.

___

Ted Anthony is the director of new storytelling and newsroom innovation for The Associated Press. Follow him at http://x.com/anthonyted

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 20
Gusty winds, extreme fire weather return to Southern Califor...
WorldJan. 20
Ramaswamy won't serve on Trump's government efficiency commi...
WorldJan. 20
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson agrees to become Bea...
WorldJan. 20
What Melania Trump wore to the inauguration — including the ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Photo Gallery: Trump returns to the White House
WorldJan. 20
Photo Gallery: Trump returns to the White House
FACT FOCUS: A look at false and misleading claims Trump made during his inaugural address
WorldJan. 20
FACT FOCUS: A look at false and misleading claims Trump made during his inaugural address
Trump, in his inaugural address, rips into the country's past leaders and makes sweeping promises
WorldJan. 20
Trump, in his inaugural address, rips into the country's past leaders and makes sweeping promises
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Swearing In
WorldJan. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Swearing In
Inauguration Day Latest: Trump promises a 'golden age of America'
WorldJan. 20
Inauguration Day Latest: Trump promises a 'golden age of America'
After 15 months of war, Hamas still rules over what remains of Gaza
WorldJan. 20
After 15 months of war, Hamas still rules over what remains of Gaza
Former Planned Parenthood president, women's rights activist Cecile Richards has died at 67
WorldJan. 20
Former Planned Parenthood president, women's rights activist Cecile Richards has died at 67
Trump returns to power after unprecedented comeback, emboldened to reshape American institutions
WorldJan. 20
Trump returns to power after unprecedented comeback, emboldened to reshape American institutions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy