HONOLULU (AP) — Former Hawaii lawmaker Suzanne Chun Oakland remembers arriving at school one morning in 1977 to an eerie buzz.

She had met up with girlfriends as usual before class at Honolulu's McKinley High School when she learned a student named Dawn Momohara had been found dead on the second floor of a school building.

“I don’t know how we got word of it, but everything spread really quickly,” Chun Oakland said.

Chun Oakland didn't know Momohara, who was 16, but the unsolved death has haunted her and other McKinley students and staff for nearly half a century. That was until last week, when police used advances in DNA technology to arrest a 66-year-old resident of a Utah nursing home.

The suspect, former McKinley student Gideon Castro, made his initial court appearance on Friday from a hospital bed in the medical wing of a Utah jail after an earlier appearance was canceled for health reasons. Castro told the judge he wanted to hire his own attorney and was ordered to return virtually to Salt Lake County District Court on Wednesday.

He remained in custody Friday with the bond for his release set at $250,000, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office records.

Castro’s current court-appointed attorney, Marlene Mohn, did not respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

“I was just really sad," Chun Oakland recalled earlier this week. "I think for our student body, of course, there’s that concern that what if he’s still out there and he does it to somebody else.”

On March 21, 1977, shortly after 7:30 a.m., Honolulu police found Momohara lying on her back, partially clothed, an orange cloth wrapped tightly around her neck.

She had been sexually assaulted and strangled, police said.

Details from more than four decades ago are fuzzy for 1967 McKinley graduate Grant Okamura, who was the school’s 28-year-old band teacher in 1977, but the morning Momohara was found remains a core memory.

Momohara's sister — one of Okamura's flute players — arrived at school that day not knowing her sister had been found dead, he recalled. The sister was called to the office and later walked into the band room, devastated.

“The other students were trying to console her," Okamura said. "At that point, I couldn't have band. How do you have a class? She just sat there crying.”

She didn't return to school for weeks afterward.

He doesn't remember the sister's name. The Associated Press was unable to make contact with any possible relatives. Okamura said he met Momohara a few times when he let her into the air-conditioned band room to wait for her sister.