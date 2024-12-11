WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand plans to outlaw greyhound racing because too many dogs are hurt or killed, the government said Tuesday, spelling an end to the practice in one of the few countries where it still operates.

The racing of greyhounds as a betting sport was wildly popular at times last century. But the number of dogs euthanized due to race-day injuries, or because homes cannot be found for them after their short careers end, has provoked animal welfare campaigns and growing public distaste for the sport.

Commercial greyhound racing continues in the United States, Australia, the U.K. and Ireland, with only two tracks remaining in the U.S. after many states ended the practice.

New Zealand’s ban is not yet law but has universal political support. The government plans to stop the racing from Aug. 1, 2026, to allow the 2,900 racing dogs to be rehomed and more than 1,000 people employed in the industry to find other work, Racing Minister Winston Peters said Tuesday.

Unease over animal welfare

New Zealand’s greyhound racing industry has faced repeated reviews in recent years over its dog safety record, with multiple reports urging sweeping changes. Peters said the industry had made progress -– but not enough.

Stricter policies governing when dogs can be euthanized, and rehoming programs that send retired New Zealand greyhounds abroad as pets when homes cannot be found domestically, have reduced the numbers killed each year. But the percentage of dogs injured “remains persistently high,” Peters said.

“The time has come to make a call in the best interest of the animals,” he said.

Greyhound Racing New Zealand, an industry group, accused the government of not recognizing improvements made, including its commitment to tracking the care of every retired dog for the rest of its life. Tuesday’s announcement was “a devastating blow,” said chair Sean Hannan.

The animal welfare organization SPCA praised the government for showing “compassion for dogs made to work in a dangerous gambling industry.” The practice has long been out of favor in New Zealand, spokesperson Arnja Dale said.