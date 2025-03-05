All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 5, 2025

Greenland's leader says the island 'is ours' as Trump vows to acquire the territory

NUUK, Greenland (AP) —

DANICA KIRKA and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press
A woman walks with her dogs on a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A woman walks with her dogs on a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman walks on a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A woman walks on a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A piece of ice floats on the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A piece of ice floats on the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Donald Trump talks about Greenland as he addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, as Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
President Donald Trump talks about Greenland as he addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, as Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The northern lights appear over homes in Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
The northern lights appear over homes in Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A piece of ice is photographed melting at the shore of a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A piece of ice is photographed melting at the shore of a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relatives and family members throw rice at Salik and Malu Schmidt as they leave the church of our Savior after getting married in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Relatives and family members throw rice at Salik and Malu Schmidt as they leave the church of our Savior after getting married in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — Greenland's prime minister declared Wednesday that “Greenland is ours” and cannot be taken or bought in defiance of a message from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said his administration supported the Arctic island’s right of self-determination — but added that the United States will acquire the territory “one way or another.”

Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede said the island’s citizens are neither American nor Danish because they are Greenlandic. The United States needs to understand that, he wrote in a post in Greenlandic and Danish on Facebook Wednesday.

The future of Greenland will be decided by its people, he wrote.

His post came hours after Trump made a direct appeal to Greenlanders in a speech to Congress on Tuesday, a week before islanders head to the polls for parliamentary elections.

“We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America," Trump said.

“We will keep you safe. We will make you rich. And together we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before," he added.

But Trump also said his administration was “working with everybody involved to try to get it,” referring to his wishes to acquire Greenland from Denmark, a longtime U.S. ally.

“We need it really for international world security. And I think we’re going to get it. One way or the other, we’re going to get it,” Trump said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Many in Greenland, a vast and mineral-rich island that is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, are worried and offended by Trump’s threats to seize control of homeland.

Asked about Trump's comments, Denmark's foreign minister said Wednesday he did not think Greenlanders wanted to separate from Denmark in order to instead become “an integrated part of America.”

Lars Løkke Rasmussen sought to strike an optimistic tone, saying he believed that Trump's reference to respecting Greenlanders' right to self-determination was “the most important part of that speech.”

“I’m very optimistic about what will be a Greenlandic decision about this. They want to loosen their ties to Denmark, we’re working on that, to have a more equal relationship,” the minister said during a trip to Finland.

Løkke added that it was important that next week’s parliamentary elections are free and fair “without any kind of international intervention.”

Greenlanders will head to the polls Tuesday. Trump's recent comments about taking over the island have ignited unprecedented interest in full independence from Denmark, which has become a key issue during campaign season.

__

Dazio reported from Berlin.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 5
Army surrounds South Sudan vice president's home as his alli...
WorldMar. 5
Trailblazing Olympic refugee boxer Cindy Ngamba set for a pr...
WorldMar. 5
Elissa Slotkin assails Trump's early actions, offers Democra...
WorldMar. 5
Rep. Al Green shouts down Trump and may face censure by the ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israel cut off food and supplies to Gaza. Aid groups are scrambling. What's happening on the ground?
WorldMar. 5
Israel cut off food and supplies to Gaza. Aid groups are scrambling. What's happening on the ground?
A South African play about Winnie Madikizela-Mandela explores Black women's long wait for absent men
WorldMar. 5
A South African play about Winnie Madikizela-Mandela explores Black women's long wait for absent men
Trump's address to Congress showed the country's stark partisan divide
WorldMar. 5
Trump's address to Congress showed the country's stark partisan divide
Gene Hackman's dog was misidentified as other mysteries swirl around actor's death
WorldMar. 5
Gene Hackman's dog was misidentified as other mysteries swirl around actor's death
Trump takes credit for 'swift and unrelenting' action in speech to Congress
WorldMar. 5
Trump takes credit for 'swift and unrelenting' action in speech to Congress
China keeps its economic growth target at 'around 5%' for 2025
WorldMar. 5
China keeps its economic growth target at 'around 5%' for 2025
Groceries around the country remain expensive. That's why more states want to stop taxing them
WorldMar. 4
Groceries around the country remain expensive. That's why more states want to stop taxing them
The IRS is drafting plans to cut as much as half of its 90,000-person workforce, AP sources say
WorldMar. 4
The IRS is drafting plans to cut as much as half of its 90,000-person workforce, AP sources say
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy