CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park has been killed in a vehicle strike, authorities said Wednesday.
Officials said the female grizzly known as No. 399 and beloved by nature photographers, wildlife enthusiasts and other visitors to the park in the Rockies of western Wyoming is confirmed dead after being struck.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.