WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight government watchdogs have sued over their mass firing that removed oversight of President Donald Trump's new administration.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington asks a judge to declare the firings unlawful and restore the inspectors general to their positions at the agencies.

They said in the filing that they play a critical, nonpartisan role overseeing trillions of dollars in federal spending and the conduct of millions of federal employees.

Congress was not given the legally required 30-day notices about the removals, something that even a top Republican decried.

Trump has said he would put new “good people” in the jobs.

The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the lawsuit.