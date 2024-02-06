All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 19, 2024

Government shutdown at risk as Trump's demands put Speaker Johnson in a bind

House Speaker Mike Johnson faces a dilemma as Trump's demands threaten a government shutdown. With federal offices preparing for closure, Johnson must navigate Trump's call to raise the debt limit, a move that divides Republicans.

LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., center, joined from left by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., talks at a news conference after presenting his final version of an interim spending bill to his caucus, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. President-elect Donald Trump has now abruptly rejected the bipartisan plan to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown. Instead, he's telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., center, joined from left by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., talks at a news conference after presenting his final version of an interim spending bill to his caucus, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. President-elect Donald Trump has now abruptly rejected the bipartisan plan to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown. Instead, he's telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE—Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., left, with Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., meets with reporters after presenting his final version of an interim pending bill to his caucus, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. President-elect Donald Trump has now abruptly rejected the bipartisan plan to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown. Instead, he's telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE—Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., left, with Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., meets with reporters after presenting his final version of an interim pending bill to his caucus, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. President-elect Donald Trump has now abruptly rejected the bipartisan plan to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown. Instead, he's telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE—Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., takes questions from reporters after presenting his final version of an interim pending bill to his caucus, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. President-elect Donald Trump has now abruptly rejected the bipartisan plan to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown. Instead, he's telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE—Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., takes questions from reporters after presenting his final version of an interim pending bill to his caucus, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. President-elect Donald Trump has now abruptly rejected the bipartisan plan to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown. Instead, he's telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government shutdown at risk, House Speaker Mike Johnson is fighting to figure out how to meet President-elect Donald Trump's sudden demands — and keep his own job — while federal offices are being told to prepare to shutter operations ahead of Friday's midnight deadline.

Trump said early Thursday that Johnson will “easily remain speaker” for the next Congress if he “acts decisively and tough” in coming up with a new plan to also increase the debt limit, a stunning request just before the Christmas holidays that has put the beleaguered speaker in a bind.

And if not, the president-elect warned of trouble ahead for Johnson and Republicans in Congress.

“Anybody that supports a bill that doesn’t take care of the Democrat quicksand known as the debt ceiling should be primaried and disposed of as quickly as possible,” Trump told Fox News Digital.

The chaotic turn of events, coming days before Friday's midnight deadline to fund the government and as lawmakers were preparing to head home for the holidays, sparks a familiar reminder of what it's like in Trump-run Washington. Trump led Republicans into the longest government shutdown in history during the 2018 Christmas season, and interrupted the holidays in 2020 by tanking a bipartisan Covid-relief bill and forcing a do-over.

For Johnson, who faces his own problems ahead of a Jan. 3 House vote to remain speaker, Trump's demands kept him working long into the night to broker a new deal. Vice President-elect JD Vance joined the late-night meetings at the Capitol, bringing his young son in pajamas.

Trump’s allies even floated the far-fetched idea of giving billionaire Elon Musk the speaker’s gavel, since the speaker is not required to be a member of the Congress.

“We had a productive meeting. We're going to continue to work through the night, in the morning to get, to get an agreement,” said Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., as he left the speaker's office late Wednesday.

But adding an increase in the debt ceiling to the package is a show-stopper for Republicans who routinely vote against more borrowing. The current debt limit expires in 2025 and Trump wants it off the table before he joins the White House.

As senior Republicans broke from a Thursday morning meeting in the House speaker’s office there was no resolution yet.

Rep. Tom Emmer, the third-ranking Republican in leadership, said the situation was “fluid.”

Federal funding is scheduled to expire at midnight Friday, a current temporary government funding bill running out as Congress was preparing a new one to keep things running for a few months.

The bipartisan compromise brokered between Johnson and the Democrats, whose support will be needed in the deeply split House and Senate to ensure passage, also tacked on much-anticipated disaster aid — $100.4 billion for states hard hit by Hurricanes Helen and Milton and other natural calamities.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

But the 1,500-page bill outraged conservatives for its spending and extras. Musk, in his new foray into politics, led the charge. The wealthiest man in the world used his social media platform X to amplify the unrest, and GOP lawmakers were besieged with phone calls to their offices telling them to oppose the plan.

Trump announced his own displeasure late Wednesday, and told Johnson to start over — with the new demand on the debt limit, something that generally takes months to negotiate and that his own party generally opposes.

House Democrats emerged from a closed-door meeting Thursday angry about the collapse of bipartisan legislation, saying a deal is a deal and they were standing by the agreement they reached with Johnson and Republicans.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said a government shutdown would hurt the economy and federal workers who won’t get paid.

“Elon Musk and Donald Trump don’t have to worry about that. They’ll be dining on caviar at Mar-a-Lago,” McGovern said. “They live in an alternative universe, so none of this affects them. But if affects the people I represent. And I’m pissed we’re in this situation right now.”

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said, “Elon Musk has pulled the rug out from underneath Mike Johnson. But we have an agreement, and we expect that agreement to be vindicated and fulfilled.”

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget had provided initial communication to agencies about lapse planning last week, according to an official at the agency.

Late Wednesday, the Republicans floated a new idea for a scaled-back bill that would simply keep the government running and provide the disaster assistance to hurricane ravaged regions.

But almost as soon as it was being mentioned, Trump posted on social media he didn't like that plan either.

Scalise said he understands Trump “wants to start the presidency on a sound footing and we want him to as well."

But, Scalise said, "obviously we’ve got to get through this first and we’re going to get it resolved, hopefully tomorrow.”

___

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Stephen Groves and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this story.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 19
Advocates train immigrants to 'prepare to stay' in the US un...
WorldDec. 19
California declared an emergency over bird flu. How serious ...
WorldDec. 19
Oklahoma man dies by lethal injection in the nation’s final ...
WorldDec. 19
Elon Musk considers funding Nigel Farage's populist party, a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Immigration drives US population growth to highest rate in 23 years as residents pass 340 million
WorldDec. 19
Immigration drives US population growth to highest rate in 23 years as residents pass 340 million
12-team college football playoff arrives after 100 years, a few billion dollars and many detours
WorldDec. 19
12-team college football playoff arrives after 100 years, a few billion dollars and many detours
Australian who falsely claimed to have invented bitcoin is found in contempt of UK court
WorldDec. 19
Australian who falsely claimed to have invented bitcoin is found in contempt of UK court
Appeals court removes prosecutor Fani Willis from Georgia election case against Trump and others
WorldDec. 19
Appeals court removes prosecutor Fani Willis from Georgia election case against Trump and others
The best Christmas movies for every mood
WorldDec. 19
The best Christmas movies for every mood
The Latest: Luigi Mangione expected to appear in Pennsylvania court for extradition hearing
WorldDec. 19
The Latest: Luigi Mangione expected to appear in Pennsylvania court for extradition hearing
Putin boasts of gains in Ukraine at annual news conference meant to reinforce his authority
WorldDec. 19
Putin boasts of gains in Ukraine at annual news conference meant to reinforce his authority
For airports, background music no longer is an afterthought
WorldDec. 19
For airports, background music no longer is an afterthought
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy