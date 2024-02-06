ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Johnny Zuagar says he’s tried to hide his worries about a potential government shutdown from his three boys as he weighs how much to spend on Christmas presents.

“I’ve got to keep a poker face,” Zuagar, a statistician at the U.S. Census Bureau, said when thinking about his boys, ages 14, 12 and 6. “You’re just trying to take that worry off of your family.”

Like thousands of federal workers, Zuagar is navigating the holidays with the spirit of the season overtaken by an air of gloom and uncertainty.

The turbulent efforts in Congress to reach an agreement on funding the federal government has cast a cloud over the holidays for many federal workers facing possible furloughs in the days before Christmas. The House on Friday passed a three-month government spending bill just hours before a government shutdown, but its fate in the Senate was uncertain as the deadline loomed.

Many federal workers were already anxious about the possibility of future workforce reductions under the incoming Trump administration.

Zuagar, who is president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2782, which represents federal workers at the census, has lived through unexpected shutdowns before — including right before the holidays.

This time, it comes on the heels of promises from Trump and his allies that there will be sweeping cuts in the federal workforce.

“We really don’t know anymore," Zuagar said during a telephone interview Friday, with hours to go before a midnight deadline to approve a spending measure to avoid furloughs. “Again, the rhetoric out there is that federal employees are the problem.”

The contentiousness of the current debate has left him wondering: "Are we the scapegoat for every ill and grievance in America?"

He says federal workers are worried not just about how long a potential shutdown could last, but also about what will happen after Trump takes office.

“They’re fearful of what’s to come, like this is the beginning of something, or they don’t care about us," Zuagar said.

Jesus Soriano, president of the AFGE Local 3403 representing workers at the National Science Foundation and several other agencies, also said the budget difficulties in Congress feel different from those of previous years.

“I think Americans should know that history is being written as we speak," Soriano said in an interview in Chevy Chase, Maryland, near the state's border with the nation's capital. "Americans need to decide what type of services the government should provide, whether we are talking about national security, the safety of our borders, the safety of our food, Social Security or others.”

Anxiety about furloughs from a government shutdown this time could be a prelude, Soriano said.

“Federal employees that we represent in the American Federation of Government Employees are scared for the jobs, given the public discourse that we are all witnessing," Soriano said.