WorldDecember 3, 2024

Goodell speaks to Congress about the security issue of drones on NFL game days, AP source says

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with congressional leaders Monday to speak to them about the ongoing security issue of drones on game days, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press.

ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
FILE - Washington Commanders managing partner Josh Harris, right, speaks with league commissioner Roger Goodell before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
FILE - Washington Commanders managing partner Josh Harris, right, speaks with league commissioner Roger Goodell before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions weren’t publicized, said Goodell also joined Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris in a series of meetings concerning the RFK stadium proposal and other league matters.

Unapproved drones have become a problem for various sports leagues. There was a stoppage during the AFC championship game in Baltimore last January because a drone violated the restricted airspace. Another game in Baltimore in November 2023 was delayed twice because of a drone.

The NFL said there were 2,845 drone flights into restricted air space during games in 2023. That number was up from 2,537 in 2022.

The Federal Aviation Administration prohibits drones from flying within 3 nautical miles — about 3.45 miles — of stadiums during major sporting events with a seating capacity of 30,000 or more. The ban starts one hour before the scheduled time of a game or event and extends until one hour after it ends.

The FAA banned drones within a radius of 30 nautical miles — about 35 miles — of Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl last February.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

