WorldNovember 22, 2024

Giants release quarterback Daniel Jones just days after benching him

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Daniel Jones era in New York is over.

AP News, Associated Press
New York Giants NFL football quarterback Daniel Jones speaks to the media Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tom Canavan)
New York Giants NFL football quarterback Daniel Jones speaks to the media Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tom Canavan)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Daniel Jones era in New York is over.

The Giants quarterback was granted his release on Friday by the team just days after the franchise said it was benching him in favor of third-stringer Tommy DeVito.

“Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him," Giants president John Mara said in a statement. “We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team. Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

