EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants co-owner John Mara received another aerial message trashing his woeful team before Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

A small plane circled MetLife Stadium roughly two hours before kickoff, trailing a banner that read: “Mr Mara Enough — We won't stop until you fire everyone.”

The most obvious people on the chopping block after two straight losing seasons are coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

It was the second straight week that a plane was hired to circle the stadium in protest of the Giants’ seventh losing season since 2017. Sunday's loss was the ninth straight for New York (2-12), a franchise record-tying skid. The Giants fell to 0-8 at MetLife Stadium.

“Just control what we can control,” Daboll said of the skid, which has upset countless fans and annoyed at least one of them to the point where they are sending planes with messages directed at Mara.

Daboll insisted he did not see either plane.

The message last week before a 14-11 loss to New Orleans asked Mara to overhaul a team that has made the playoffs twice since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.

“Mr. Mara, enough. Please fix this dumpster fire!” read the message towed by that plane.

Mara declined to comment last week and was not immediately available for comment on the second incident.