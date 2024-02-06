All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 27, 2024

Germany's president dissolves parliament, sets national election for Feb. 23

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday ordered parliament dissolved and set new elections for Feb. 23 in the wake of the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition.

DAVID McHUGH, Associated Press
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announces the decision to dissolve the German Bundestag and schedules a new election for February 23 next year, in Berlin, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (S'ren Stache/dpa via AP)
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announces the decision to dissolve the German Bundestag and schedules a new election for February 23 next year, in Berlin, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (S'ren Stache/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announces the decision to dissolve the German Bundestag and schedules a new election for February 23 next year, in Berlin, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (S'ren Stache/dpa via AP)
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announces the decision to dissolve the German Bundestag and schedules a new election for February 23 next year, in Berlin, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (S'ren Stache/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday ordered parliament dissolved and set new elections for Feb. 23 in the wake of the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition.

Scholz lost a confidence vote on Dec. 16 and leads a minority government after his unpopular and notoriously rancorous three-party coalition collapsed on Nov. 6 when he fired his finance minister in a dispute over how to revitalize Germany’s stagnant economy.

Leaders of several major parties then agreed that a parliamentary election should be held on Feb. 23, seven months earlier than originally planned.

Since the post-World War II constitution doesn’t allow the Bundestag to dissolve itself, it was up to Steinmeier to decide whether to dissolve parliament and call an election. He had 21 days to make that decision. Once parliament is dissolved, the election must be held within 60 days.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In practice, the campaign is already well underway. Polls show Scholz’s party trailing the conservative opposition Union bloc led by Friedrich Merz. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck of the environmentalist Greens, the remaining partner in Scholz’s government, is also bidding for the top job — though his party is further back. If recent polls hold up, the likely next government would be led by Merz as chancellor in coalition with at least one other party.

Key issues include immigration, how to get the sluggish economy going, and how best to aid Ukraine in its struggle against Russia.

The populist, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany, or AfD, which is polling strongly, has nominated Alice Weidel as its candidate for chancellor but has no chance of taking the job because other parties refuse to work with it.

Germany’s electoral system traditionally produces coalitions, and polls show no party anywhere near an absolute majority on its own. The election is expected to be followed by weeks of negotiations to form a new government.

It’s only the fourth time that the Bundestag has been dissolved ahead of schedule under Germany’s post-World War II constitution. It happened under Chancellor Willy Brandt in 1972, Helmut Kohl in 1982 and Gerhard Schroeder in 2005. Schroeder used the confidence vote to engineer an early election narrowly won by center-right challenger Angela Merkel.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 27
Father of Raiders star Malcolm Koonce fights to erase 1983 c...
WorldDec. 27
Suzuki Motor former boss Osamu Suzuki, who turned the minica...
WorldDec. 27
Another jackpot surpasses $1 billion. Is this the new normal...
WorldDec. 27
Leaders and politicians pay homage to India’s former prime m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Powerful thunderstorms threaten Texas and Louisiana, delaying holiday travel
WorldDec. 27
Powerful thunderstorms threaten Texas and Louisiana, delaying holiday travel
Cowboys shutting down CeeDee Lamb with 2 games to go over receiver's shoulder issue
WorldDec. 27
Cowboys shutting down CeeDee Lamb with 2 games to go over receiver's shoulder issue
AP PHOTOS: A river route for food and crime: The dual nature of a major South American waterway
WorldDec. 27
AP PHOTOS: A river route for food and crime: The dual nature of a major South American waterway
Court hearing set for man accused of fatally burning woman on New York City subway
WorldDec. 27
Court hearing set for man accused of fatally burning woman on New York City subway
Stock market today: Asian shares advance after a mixed finish on Wall Street
WorldDec. 27
Stock market today: Asian shares advance after a mixed finish on Wall Street
AP Week in Pictures
WorldDec. 27
AP Week in Pictures
Friday's Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $1.15 billion, one of the game's top jackpots
WorldDec. 26
Friday's Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $1.15 billion, one of the game's top jackpots
Cats can get sick with bird flu. Here's how to protect them
WorldDec. 26
Cats can get sick with bird flu. Here's how to protect them
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy