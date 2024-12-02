All sections
December 2, 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Ukraine for his first visit in 2 1/2 years

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years Monday.

AP News, Associated Press
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, a serviceman of the 24th Mechanised Brigade improves his tactical skills at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, a serviceman of the 24th Mechanised Brigade improves his tactical skills at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade improve their tactical skills at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade improve their tactical skills at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, a serviceman of the 24th Mechanised Brigade improves his tactical skills at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, a serviceman of the 24th Mechanised Brigade improves his tactical skills at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The visit comes just weeks after he was criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for having a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit comes just weeks after he was criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for having a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Their call came at a time of widespread speculation about what the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump will mean for Ukraine.

Scholz said that, in his meeting with Zelenskyy, he will announce further military supplies this month totaling 650 million euros.

“Ukraine can rely on Germany -- we say what we do and we do what we say," he said.

