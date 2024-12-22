All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 22, 2024

German authorities received a warning last year about the suspect in Christmas market attack

MAGDEBURG, Germany (AP) — German authorities received a warning last year about the suspected perpetrator in a car attack at a Christmas market, a government office said Sunday as more details emerged about the five people killed in the attack.

MICHAEL PROBST and VANESSA GERA, Associated Press
Teddy bears were laid together with candles near the Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Teddy bears were laid together with candles near the Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Candles, flowers and wreaths sit in front of the entrance to St. John's Church early Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Magdeburg, Germany, after a car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market on Friday, Dec. 20. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)
Candles, flowers and wreaths sit in front of the entrance to St. John's Church early Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Magdeburg, Germany, after a car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market on Friday, Dec. 20. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Clothes and blankets lie on chairs at the Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Clothes and blankets lie on chairs at the Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Public workers clean the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, is empty on Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Public workers clean the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, is empty on Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, is empty on Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, is empty on Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Teddy bears were laid together with candles near the Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Teddy bears were laid together with candles near the Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Policemen walk past the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, is empty on Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Policemen walk past the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, is empty on Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Public workers clean the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, on Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Public workers clean the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, on Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Teddy bears were laid together with candles near the Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Teddy bears were laid together with candles near the Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Public workers clean the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, is empty on Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Public workers clean the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, is empty on Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Public workers clean the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, is empty on Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Public workers clean the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, is empty on Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Candles, flowers and wreaths sit in front of the entrance to St. John's Church early Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Magdeburg, Germany, after a car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market on Friday, Dec. 20. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)
Candles, flowers and wreaths sit in front of the entrance to St. John's Church early Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Magdeburg, Germany, after a car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market on Friday, Dec. 20. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Candles and flowers sit in front of the Christmas market early Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Magdeburg, Germany, after a car drove into a crowd at the market on Friday, Dec. 20. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)
Candles and flowers sit in front of the Christmas market early Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Magdeburg, Germany, after a car drove into a crowd at the market on Friday, Dec. 20. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Candles sit in front of the Christmas market early Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Magdeburg, Germany, after a car drove into a crowd at the market on Friday, Dec. 20. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)
Candles sit in front of the Christmas market early Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Magdeburg, Germany, after a car drove into a crowd at the market on Friday, Dec. 20. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, is empty on Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, is empty on Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flowers and candles laid down in front of the Johannis church close to the Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Flowers and candles laid down in front of the Johannis church close to the Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A police officer guards the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, on Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A police officer guards the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, on Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A police officer guards the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, on Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A police officer guards the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, on Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People embrace as they mourn the victims near the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
People embrace as they mourn the victims near the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A couple embrace each other in front of flowers and candles laid down at the Johannis church close to the Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
A couple embrace each other in front of flowers and candles laid down at the Johannis church close to the Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A police officer guards the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A police officer guards the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MAGDEBURG, Germany (AP) — German authorities received a warning last year about the suspected perpetrator in a car attack at a Christmas market, a government office said Sunday as more details emerged about the five people killed in the attack.

“This was taken seriously, like every other of the numerous tips,” the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees said Sunday on X about the tip it said it received in the late summer of last year.

But the office also noted that it is not an investigative authority and that it referred the information to the responsible authorities, following the procedure in such cases. It gave no other details about the suspect or the nature of the warnings.

Police in Magdeburg, the central city where the attack took place on Friday evening, said Sunday that those who died were four women aged 45, 52, 67 and 75, as well as a 9-year-old boy they had spoken of a day earlier.

Authorities said 200 people were injured, including 41 in serious condition. They were being treated in multiple hospitals in Magdeburg, which is about 130 kilometers (80 miles) west of Berlin, and beyond.

Authorities have identified the suspect in the Magdeburg attack as a Saudi doctor who arrived in Germany in 2006 and had received permanent residency.

The suspect was on Saturday evening brought before a judge, who behind closed doors ordered that he be kept in custody pending a possible indictment.

Police haven’t publicly named the suspect, but several German news outlets identified him as Taleb A., withholding his last name in line with privacy laws, and reported that he was a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Describing himself as an ex-Muslim, the suspect appears to have been an active user of the social media platform X, sharing dozens of tweets and retweets daily focusing on anti-Islam themes, criticizing the religion and congratulating Muslims who had left the faith.

He also accused German authorities of failing to do enough to combat what he referred to as the “Islamification of Europe.” He also appears to have been a supporter of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party.

The horror triggered by yet another act of mass violence in Germany make it likely that migration will remain a key issue as German heads toward an early election on Feb. 23.

Right-wing figures from across Europe have criticized German authorities for having allowed high levels of migration in the past and for what they see as security failures now.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is known for a strong anti-migration position going back years, used the attack in Germany to lash out at the European Union’s migration policies and described it as a “terrorist act.”

At an annual press conference in Budapest on Saturday, Orbán insisted that “there is no doubt that there is a link between the changed world in Western Europe, the migration that flows there, especially illegal migration and terrorist acts.”

Orbán vowed to “fight back” against the EU migration policies “because Brussels wants Magdeburg to happen to Hungary, too.”

___

Gera reported from Warsaw, Poland. Bálint Dömötör contributed from Budapest.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 22
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 16, Palestinian of...
WorldDec. 22
Isolated Chicago communities secure money for a coveted tran...
WorldDec. 22
Caitlin Clark effect hasn't reversed the decades-long declin...
WorldDec. 22
Winter is hitting Gaza and many Palestinians have little pro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
As flooding becomes a yearly disaster in South Sudan, thousands survive on the edge of a canal
WorldDec. 22
As flooding becomes a yearly disaster in South Sudan, thousands survive on the edge of a canal
Two US Navy pilots shot down over Red Sea in apparent 'friendly fire' incident, US military says
WorldDec. 22
Two US Navy pilots shot down over Red Sea in apparent 'friendly fire' incident, US military says
The water was their livelihood. Now Thailand's sea nomads work to preserve a vanishing way of life
WorldDec. 22
The water was their livelihood. Now Thailand's sea nomads work to preserve a vanishing way of life
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Christmas Market
WorldDec. 21
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Christmas Market
Trump taps 'Apprentice' producer, Mark Burnett, as special envoy to the United Kingdom
WorldDec. 21
Trump taps 'Apprentice' producer, Mark Burnett, as special envoy to the United Kingdom
Santa Claus joins sharks for a holiday swim at a Rio de Janeiro aquarium
WorldDec. 21
Santa Claus joins sharks for a holiday swim at a Rio de Janeiro aquarium
Penn State opens the College Football Playoff by steamrolling mistake-prone SMU in 38-10 rout
WorldDec. 21
Penn State opens the College Football Playoff by steamrolling mistake-prone SMU in 38-10 rout
Amazon and Starbucks workers are on strike. Trump might have something to do with it
WorldDec. 21
Amazon and Starbucks workers are on strike. Trump might have something to do with it
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy