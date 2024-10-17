TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Dozens of Georgians stood in tearful silence in a central square near parliament last week to mourn Kesaria Abramidze, a transgender actor and model who was stabbed to death the previous day in her apartment.

Alongside flowers and candles, some carried banners that read, “Hate kills.”

Some in the conservative South Caucasus nation see a direct line between violent attacks, such as the one on the 37-year-old Abramidze, and a sweeping measure that severely restricted LGBTQ+ rights which was given final approval by parliament a day before the slaying. Activists fear the measure could increase hate crimes.

The bill, introduced by the ruling Georgian Dream party, includes bans on same-sex marriages, adoptions by same-sex couples and public endorsement and depictions of LGBTQ+ relationships and people in the media. It also bans gender-affirming care and changing gender designations in official documents.

The events were a chilling reminder of the vulnerability of LGBTQ+ people in the country of 3.7 million where the Orthodox Church wields significant influence.

“We have been saying all along, all these months, that laws like this are going to cause violence and are going to increase the number of people that are physically attacked,” Tamar Jakeli, the head of Tbilisi Pride, told The Associated Press at the vigil.

“We are quite desperate, honestly,” Jakeli added. “We don’t know how we can survive in this country under this law, under this government.”

Concerns about Russian influence

Because the measure echoes similar laws in Russia, some Georgians fear they are being drawn further into Moscow's orbit after more than three decades of independence following the collapse of the USSR.

Authorities in both countries believe the laws protect “traditional family values” from what they call dangerous foreign influence.

Georgian Dream introduced the anti-LGBTQ+ bill shortly after parliament adopted a law in June that requires media and nongovernmental organizations to register with authorities if they get more than 20% of their funding from abroad. This is similar to a Russian measure that the Kremlin uses against its critics and other dissenters.

For years, Moscow has sought to bring Georgia back under its influence, fighting a brief war in 2008 over a breakaway province. The decade-long rule of Georgian Dream -– a party created by shadowy billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who made his fortune in Russia -– has raised concerns it is acting in concert with the Kremlin.

Many ordinary Georgians supported Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion in 2022. But Georgia's government refused to impose sanctions on Moscow, barred Kremlin critics from entering the country, and accused the West of trying to drag Tbilisi into the conflict.

Georgia's “foreign influence” law ignited mass protests, with critics saying it threatened democracy and jeopardized Georgia’s bid to join the European Union.

Georgian Dream pressed ahead anyway, approving the anti-LGBTQ+ bill. The measure still could be vetoed by President Salome Zourabichvili, long at odds with the party, but it has enough seats to override her the same way it did with the foreign influence law.

The EU's criticism and Georgia's response

After the foreign influence law passed, the EU halted Georgia's effort to join the bloc that began in 2022 and froze some financial support. The U.S. also imposed sanctions on government officials and parliament members.

The anti-LGBTQ+ measure further deepened that rift. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said it “will undermine the fundamental rights of the people, increasing discrimination and stigmatization."

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze replied that such criticism “will not benefit the image of the European Union within Georgian society.”

“In our perception, Europe represents transparency, traditional, Christian values. For centuries, Georgians have strived toward Europe because we were united by shared Christian traditions and culture,” Kobakhidze said, arguing the measure protects families and minors.

It is seen as a populist step to win conservatives' support in the Oct. 26 parliamentary election in which Georgian Dream seeks to maintain its dominance.