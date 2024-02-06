All sections
WorldNovember 30, 2024

Georgian protesters clash with police for a second night after EU talks are suspended

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators protesting the Georgian government's decision to

SOPHIKO MEGRELIDZE, Associated Press
Protesters pour into the streets and put fire following Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement, rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Protesters pour into the streets and put fire following Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement, rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police use a water cannon to prevent protesters pouring into the streets following Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement, rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Police use a water cannon to prevent protesters pouring into the streets following Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement, rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators rally outside the parliament's building, top, to protest the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Demonstrators rally outside the parliament's building, top, to protest the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters pour into the streets following the country's ruling party suspended negotiations to join the European Union until 2028, rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Protesters pour into the streets following the country's ruling party suspended negotiations to join the European Union until 2028, rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters pour into the streets following the country's ruling party suspended negotiations to join the European Union until 2028, rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Protesters pour into the streets following the country's ruling party suspended negotiations to join the European Union until 2028, rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police detain a protester outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Police detain a protester outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A group of protesters move a burning garbage container pouring into the streets following Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement, rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
A group of protesters move a burning garbage container pouring into the streets following Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement, rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Paramedics treat a protester after clashes with police as demonstrators poured into the streets following Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement, rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Paramedics treat a protester after clashes with police as demonstrators poured into the streets following Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement, rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police vehicles and ambulances parked rally outside the parliament's building where protesters gather to protest the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Police vehicles and ambulances parked rally outside the parliament's building where protesters gather to protest the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand with EU flags following Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement, rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
People stand with EU flags following Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement, rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police detain a protester outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Police detain a protester outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police patrol outside the parliament's building where protesters gather to protest the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Police patrol outside the parliament's building where protesters gather to protest the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police vehicles and ambulances are parked outside the parliament's building where people gathered to protest the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Police vehicles and ambulances are parked outside the parliament's building where people gathered to protest the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A police water cannon stands ready during a rally outside the parliament's building to protest the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
A police water cannon stands ready during a rally outside the parliament's building to protest the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers patrol outside the parliament's building during a protest against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Police officers patrol outside the parliament's building during a protest against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators protesting the Georgian government's decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union rallied outside the parliament and clashed with police for a second straight night on Friday.

The night before, police used water cannons, pepper spray and tear gas to disperse protesters who took to the streets of Tbilisi, the Georgian capital, after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of the ruling Georgian Dream party announced the suspension. The interior ministry said it detained 43 people during the protests.

On Friday evening, protesters again swarmed the parliament, with some trying to break the metal gates to the building. Riot police used water cannons to push them away from the building and later moved to force them farther back along the Rustaveli Avenue, the city's main boulevard.

Some of the protesters used garbage bins and benches to try to build barricades.

Clashes between police and protesters also erupted late Friday in the Black Sea port of Batumi.

Georgian Dream's disputed victory in the Oct. 26 election, which was widely seen as a referendum on the country’s aspirations to join the European Union, has sparked massive demonstrations and led to an opposition boycott of the parliament. The opposition said the vote was rigged under the influence of Russia seeking to keep Georgia in its orbit.

President Salome Zourabichvili joined protesters on Thursday after accusing the government of declaring “war” on its own people. In Friday's address to the nation, Zourabichvili urged police not to use force against protesters.

The Georgian president, who has a largely ceremonial role, has declared that the ruling party rigged the election with the help of Russia, Georgia's former imperial master.

The government's announcement that it was suspending negotiations to join the EU came hours after the European Parliament adopted a resolution that condemned last month’s vote as neither free nor fair, representing yet another manifestation of the continued democratic backsliding “for which the ruling Georgian Dream party is fully responsible.”

European election observers said October's vote took place in a divisive atmosphere marked by instances of bribery, double voting and physical violence.

The EU granted Georgia candidate status in December 2023 on condition that it meet the bloc’s recommendations, but put its accession on hold and cut financial support earlier this year after the passage of a “foreign influence” law widely seen as a blow to democratic freedoms.

EU lawmakers urged for a rerun of the parliamentary vote within a year under thorough international supervision and by an independent election administration. They also called on the EU to impose sanctions and limit formal contacts with the Georgian government.

The Georgian prime minister fired back, denouncing what he described as a “cascade of insults” from the EU politicians and declaring that “the ill-wishers of our country have turned the European Parliament into a blunt weapon of blackmail against Georgia, which is a great disgrace for the European Union.”

“We will continue on our path toward the European Union; however, we will not allow anyone to keep us in a constant state of blackmail and manipulation, which is utterly disrespectful to our country and society,” Kobakhidze said. “We must clearly show certain European politicians and bureaucrats, who are completely devoid of European values, that they must speak to Georgia with dignity, not through blackmail and insults.”

Kobakhidze also said Georgia would reject any budgetary grants from the EU until the end of 2028.

Critics have accused Georgian Dream — established by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a shadowy billionaire who made his fortune in Russia — of becoming increasingly authoritarian and tilted toward Moscow. The party recently pushed through laws similar to those used by the Kremlin to crack down on freedom of speech and LGBTQ+ rights.

The EU suspended Georgia’s membership application process indefinitely in June, after parliament passed a law requiring organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as “pursuing the interest of a foreign power,” similar to a Russian law used to discredit organizations critical of the government.

