All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 5, 2025

Gene Hackman's dog was misidentified as other mysteries swirl around actor's death

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities misidentified a deceased dog while investigating the

MORGAN LEE, Associated Press
Morgan Freeman speaks about Gene Hackman with an image of Gene Hackman on the screen during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Morgan Freeman speaks about Gene Hackman with an image of Gene Hackman on the screen during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities misidentified a deceased dog while investigating the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, according to a pet care specialist.

The couple's German shepherd, named Bear, survived along with a second dog named Nikita, but their kelpie mix, Zinna, died, according to Joey Padilla, owner of the Santa Fe Tails pet care facility that is involved in the surviving dogs' care.

The dog that died “was always attached to Betsy at the hip and it was a beautiful relationship,” Padilla said in an email statement Tuesday. “Zinna went from being a returned shelter dog to this incredible companion under Betsy’s hand.”

Authorities have been searching for answers after the deaths of Hackman and Arakawa, whose partially mummified bodies were discovered on Feb. 26 at their Santa Fe home. Hackman and Arakawa may have died up to two weeks earlier, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.

Authorities did not perform a necropsy on Zinna, who was found in a kennel in a bathroom closet near Arakawa, a sheriff's office spokesperson said. Investigators initially noted the discovery of a “deceased brown in color German-Shepard canine.”

Avila acknowledged that sheriff’s deputies initially misidentified the breed of the deceased dog.

“Our deputies, they don’t work with canines on a daily basis,” she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

USA Today first reported on the mistaken identification of the dead dog.

Arakawa’s body was found with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom countertop, while Hackman’s remains were found in the home’s entryway.

The two bodies both have tested negative for carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless gas that is a byproduct of fuel burned in some home appliances and can be fatal in poorly ventilated homes. No gas leaks were discovered in or around the home.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office also said that a more extensive utility company inspection found that one burner on a stove in the house had a miniscule leak that could not be lethal.

Authorities retrieved personal items from the home, including a monthly planner and two cellphones that will be analyzed. Medical investigators are still working to clarify the cause of deaths but the results of toxicology reports aren't expected for weeks. ___

This story has been updated to correct the definition of carbon monoxide.

___

Associated Press writers Jacques Billeaud and Sejal Govindarao in Phoenix contributed to this story.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 5
A South African play about Winnie Madikizela-Mandela explore...
WorldMar. 5
Trump's address to Congress showed the country's stark parti...
WorldMar. 5
Trump takes credit for 'swift and unrelenting' action in spe...
WorldMar. 5
China keeps its economic growth target at 'around 5%' for 20...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Groceries around the country remain expensive. That's why more states want to stop taxing them
WorldMar. 4
Groceries around the country remain expensive. That's why more states want to stop taxing them
The IRS is drafting plans to cut as much as half of its 90,000-person workforce, AP sources say
WorldMar. 4
The IRS is drafting plans to cut as much as half of its 90,000-person workforce, AP sources say
FBI and DOJ headquarters are among more than 440 federal buildings listed for potential sale
WorldMar. 4
FBI and DOJ headquarters are among more than 440 federal buildings listed for potential sale
Two Oscar-winning films shed light on the thousands of disappeared people in Latin America
WorldMar. 4
Two Oscar-winning films shed light on the thousands of disappeared people in Latin America
Only 2 NFL players get the franchise tag after the Vikings let Sam Darnold hit the market
WorldMar. 4
Only 2 NFL players get the franchise tag after the Vikings let Sam Darnold hit the market
Cybercrime crew stole then resold hundreds of tickets to Swift concerts, prosecutors say
WorldMar. 4
Cybercrime crew stole then resold hundreds of tickets to Swift concerts, prosecutors say
LeBron James to become first to score 50,000 combined points in NBA regular season and playoffs
WorldMar. 4
LeBron James to become first to score 50,000 combined points in NBA regular season and playoffs
Trump wants to use the 'God Squad' to increase logging, but it must follow strict rules
WorldMar. 4
Trump wants to use the 'God Squad' to increase logging, but it must follow strict rules
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy