DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza killed at least 14 people including children Sunday, Palestinian health officials said, while the bombing of a hospital in northern Gaza wounded a half-dozen patients.

Israel’s military continues its latest offensive against Hamas militants in northern Gaza, whose remaining Palestinians have been almost completely cut off from the rest of the territory amid a growing humanitarian crisis.

One airstrike flattened a residential building in the urban Bureij refugee camp Sunday afternoon, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the nearby city of Deir al-Balah, where the casualties were taken.

At least nine people were killed including six children and a woman. An Associated Press journalist saw the bodies at the hospital’s morgue.

Earlier on Sunday, another Israeli strike hit a tent in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing at least five people including two parents and their two children, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said.

In northern Gaza, the Health Ministry said a bombing targeted the Indonesian Hospital wounding six patients, one of them seriously. It is the largest hospital north of Gaza City.

“We demand international protection for hospitals, patients and medical staff,” the ministry said in a statement that also urged safe passage to and from hospitals, more medical supplies and fuel and safe evacuation of the wounded.