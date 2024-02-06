All sections
January 15, 2025

Gaza ceasefire negotiations hit last-minute snag, delaying anticipated deal to pause war

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Negotiations between Israel and Hamas hit a last-minute snag on Wednesday, delaying the expected announcement of a ceasefire agreement to pause the devastating 15-month war in the Gaza Strip.

NAJIB JOBAIN, SAMY MAGDY and JOSEF FEDERMAN, Associated Press
FILE - Rockets fired from Gaza and intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system over Israeli skies are seen from Gaza City, on May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)
FILE - Rockets fired from Gaza and intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system over Israeli skies are seen from Gaza City, on May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israel accused Hamas of trying to make changes to already agreed upon arrangements along Gaza’s border with Egypt and said it strongly rejected the move. Hamas called the claims “nonsense.”

The finger-pointing forced Qatar, which has been mediating weeks of painstaking negotiations, to delay an expected announcement of a deal.

The sides have been working on a phased agreement that would include the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, the return of displaced Palestinians in Gaza to what remains of their homes and an influx of desperately needed humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

It was not immediately clear how serious the dispute was, or whether the agreement was in danger of collapse. ___

Federman reported from Jerusalem. Magdy reported from Cairo.

