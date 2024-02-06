Former New York Jets star Mark Gastineau confronted Brett Favre last year at a memorabilia show and angrily accused the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback of deliberately going down on a record-breaking sack.

The tense exchange is shown in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “The New York Sack Exchange,” which premieres Friday. It chronicles the Jets' fearsome foursome defensive line of the 1980s that included Gastineau, Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Klecko, Marty Lyons and the late Abdul Salaam.

Gastineau set an NFL record with 22 sacks in 1984, but Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan broke the mark when he sacked Favre in 2002 in a game between the Giants and Packers. It was a controversial play on which many have accused Favre of purposely taking the sack so Strahan could set the single-season record with 22 1/2.

The documentary shows Gastineau approach Favre during a show in Chicago. The two shake hands, with Favre saying he thinks they've met previously. Gastineau then tells the former quarterback: “Yeah, right, when you fell down for him. I'm going to get my sack back. I’m going to get my sack back, dude.”

Favre tries to make light of the situation, joking that Gastineau “probably would hurt me.”

The former sack king fired back: "Well, I don’t care. You hurt me. You hurt me! You hear me? You really hurt me. You really hurt me, Brett.”

The situation was quickly defused when Favre was escorted from the area.

In an interview shown in the documentary, Gastineau reiterates what he told Favre in person.

"Anybody will tell you that Brett Favre took a dive,” he said.

After the clip went viral on social media Tuesday, Favre posted a thread on X “to clear the air on the footage released showing a small dustup” between him and Gastineau.