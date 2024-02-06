All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 13, 2025

Gas explosion at Taiwan food court kills 1 and leaves 11 hospitalized

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A gas explosion at a department store in

AP News, Associated Press
This image taken from video by Taiwan's TVBS shows the debris are strewn across the streets in the aftermath of an explosion at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city in Taiwan on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (TVBS via AP )
This image taken from video by Taiwan's TVBS shows the debris are strewn across the streets in the aftermath of an explosion at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city in Taiwan on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (TVBS via AP )ASSOCIATED PRESS
CORRECTS DAY TO THURSDAY - This image taken from video by Taiwan's TVBS shows the damaged facade of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store after an explosion in Taichung city in Taiwan on Thursday, Feb 13, 2025. (TVBS via AP )
CORRECTS DAY TO THURSDAY - This image taken from video by Taiwan's TVBS shows the damaged facade of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store after an explosion in Taichung city in Taiwan on Thursday, Feb 13, 2025. (TVBS via AP )ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image taken from video by Taiwan's TVBS shows that a person walks past debris from an explosion at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city in Taiwan on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (TVBS via AP )
This image taken from video by Taiwan's TVBS shows that a person walks past debris from an explosion at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city in Taiwan on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (TVBS via AP )ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video by Taiwan's TVBS, the debris are strewn across the streets in the aftermath of an explosion at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city in Taiwan on Thursday, Feb .13, 2025. (TVBS via AP)
In this image taken from video by Taiwan's TVBS, the debris are strewn across the streets in the aftermath of an explosion at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city in Taiwan on Thursday, Feb .13, 2025. (TVBS via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image taken from video by Taiwan's TVBS shows the damaged facade of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store after an explosion in Taichung city in Taiwan on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (TVBS via AP )
This image taken from video by Taiwan's TVBS shows the damaged facade of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store after an explosion in Taichung city in Taiwan on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (TVBS via AP )ASSOCIATED PRESS

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A gas explosion at a department store in Taiwan on Thursday killed one man and left 11 others hospitalized, fire authorities said.

The blast occurred at the food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city. Among the 11 people who were hospitalized, four had no vital signs, the Taichung Fire Bureau said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dozens of firefighters were deployed to the scene at about 11:30 a.m. Parts of the building's exterior were damaged and scattered fragments were strewn on the streets.

Taichung mayor Lu Shiow-yen told reporters at the scene that she felt the shock at her office nearby. She said the fire bureau would focus on a rescue operation first, but an investigation was also underway and officers were checking whether there were other sources of danger.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 13
VP Vance is visiting the Dachau concentration camp memorial ...
WorldFeb. 13
This is what happens to the body when HIV drugs are stopped ...
WorldFeb. 13
A far-right party is heading for its strongest result yet in...
WorldFeb. 13
Trump's foreign aid freeze forces health clinics in a vulner...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Seoul says North Korea is destroying facility that hosted reunions of war-separated families
WorldFeb. 13
Seoul says North Korea is destroying facility that hosted reunions of war-separated families
Attorney General Pam Bondi rails against New York leaders as she announces immigration lawsuit
WorldFeb. 13
Attorney General Pam Bondi rails against New York leaders as she announces immigration lawsuit
White House says it has the right to punish AP reporters over Gulf naming dispute
WorldFeb. 13
White House says it has the right to punish AP reporters over Gulf naming dispute
Judge clears way for Trump’s plan to downsize federal workforce with deferred resignation program
WorldFeb. 12
Judge clears way for Trump’s plan to downsize federal workforce with deferred resignation program
The relationship between the White House and its press corps is time-tested — and can be contentious
WorldFeb. 12
The relationship between the White House and its press corps is time-tested — and can be contentious
US defense chief suggests Ukraine should abandon hope of winning all territory back from Russia
WorldFeb. 12
US defense chief suggests Ukraine should abandon hope of winning all territory back from Russia
NASCAR's lone Black Cup driver Bubba Wallace 'couldn't care less' if Trump attends Daytona 500
WorldFeb. 12
NASCAR's lone Black Cup driver Bubba Wallace 'couldn't care less' if Trump attends Daytona 500
What's going to win best picture? We rank the Oscar field
WorldFeb. 12
What's going to win best picture? We rank the Oscar field
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy