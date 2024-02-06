All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 18, 2025

Gabbard says Trump is 'looking forward to success' ahead of talk with Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, speaking ahead of an expected phone conversation Tuesday between

DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press
FILE - Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listens to President Donald Trump during her swearing-in at the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listens to President Donald Trump during her swearing-in at the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this file photo taken on Monday, July 16, 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of the press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
FILE - In this file photo taken on Monday, July 16, 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of the press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, speaking ahead of an expected phone conversation Tuesday between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Monday that while the negotiations to end Russia's war with Ukraine have just begun, Trump is “looking forward to success.”

Gabbard criticized former President Joe Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine and said Trump’s push for both sides to agree to a ceasefire comes from an “unwavering commitment to peace.”

“Under the previous administration, during which this war began, there was no effort, there was no effort at all towards peace. There was no effort to have direct dialogue with Putin and with Russia to try to bring about an end to this war. So already in a very short period of time, President Trump has made much more progress towards peace than any effort that has occurred by anyone, previously,” Gabbard said in an interview with India's NDTV. “I’m sure that President Trump will have a very productive conversation with Putin, once again, rooted in his unwavering commitment to peace.”

Trump will speak with Putin on Tuesday in a possible pivot point in efforts to end the war in Ukraine and an opportunity for Trump to continue reorienting American foreign policy.

Gabbard's visit to India holds special significance: Gabbard, a veteran, was the first Hindu elected to Congress when she served as a representative from Hawaii. In her new role Gabbard oversees and coordinates the work of more than a dozen intelligence agencies.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

While in India, Gabbard will speak to an international security and economics conference. Her trip also includes stops in Japan and Thailand.

In the interview with NDTV, Gabbard hailed the relationship between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said both leaders are committed to strengthening ties between their countries.

“With President Trump’s leadership in the United States, of course Prime Minister Modi’s longstanding leadership here in India, we have two leaders of our two great countries who are very good friends and who are very focused on how we can strengthen those shared objectives and those shared interests.”

__

Eds: This story was updated on Mar. 17, 2025, to delete erroneous reporting that U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “are very good friends.” Gabbard was talking about Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 18
Federal judge blocks Trump administration from banning trans...
WorldMar. 18
Previously classified files related to JFK assassination rel...
WorldMar. 18
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams return to Ea...
WorldMar. 18
Another raw pet food recall is tied to illness and death in ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Louisiana man seeks last-minute court ruling to halt planned nitrogen gas execution
WorldMar. 18
Louisiana man seeks last-minute court ruling to halt planned nitrogen gas execution
Judge rules DOGE's USAID dismantling likely violates the Constitution
WorldMar. 18
Judge rules DOGE's USAID dismantling likely violates the Constitution
Israel's surprise bombardment plunged Palestinians back into 'hell'
WorldMar. 18
Israel's surprise bombardment plunged Palestinians back into 'hell'
They worked to prevent violence and terrorism at the agency created after 9/11. Then they got fired
WorldMar. 18
They worked to prevent violence and terrorism at the agency created after 9/11. Then they got fired
US immigration flights set off terrified international searches for missing loved ones
WorldMar. 18
US immigration flights set off terrified international searches for missing loved ones
Pentagon aims to cut up to 60,000 civilian jobs. About a third of those took voluntary resignations
WorldMar. 18
Pentagon aims to cut up to 60,000 civilian jobs. About a third of those took voluntary resignations
Hungary's new anti-LGBTQ+ law bans Pride events and sparks protests
WorldMar. 18
Hungary's new anti-LGBTQ+ law bans Pride events and sparks protests
EPA plans to eliminate scientific research team, could fire more than 1,000 employees
WorldMar. 18
EPA plans to eliminate scientific research team, could fire more than 1,000 employees
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy