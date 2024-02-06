WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “are very good friends” who are focused on ways to strengthen the bonds between the United States and Russia.

The two presidents plan to speak Tuesday about the war in Ukraine.

Gabbard said ties between Russia and the U.S. go “very far back” and that Trump is committed to expanding a relationship centered “around peace, prosperity, freedom and security.”

“We have two leaders of two great countries who are very good friends and very focused on how we can strengthen the shared objectives and shared interests,” Gabbard said in an interview with India's NDTV, portions of which were released Monday ahead of its broadcast.

Gabbard’s comments reflect the dramatic shift in U.S.-Russia relations under Trump, who has boasted of his relationship with Putin, blamed Ukraine for Russia’s invasion and taken a hard line against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Under Trump's administration, the U.S. briefly suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine and also has suspended some offensive cyberoperations against Russia.