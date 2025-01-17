All sections
WorldJanuary 17, 2025

Front of NYC bus left hanging near a Bronx overpass after accident

NEW YORK (AP) — No injuries were reported after a Friday morning accident left a New York bus hanging precariously over a 12-foot (3.7-meter) drop near a Bronx overpass.

AP News, Associated Press
A Manhattan-bound bus hangs over a stone wall near a near a bridge in the Bronx borough of New York on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (WABC-TV via AP)
A Manhattan-bound bus hangs over a stone wall near a near a bridge in the Bronx borough of New York on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (WABC-TV via AP)
No riders were on the Manhattan-bound bus at the time of the accident, which happened at about 8:30 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Photos from the scene show the bus plowed through a retaining wall and ended up with one front tire hanging over a stone wall near a bridge on the Henry Hudson Parkway. Chunks of rubble littered the street that passes below the bridge, according to photos from the scene.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

