Police with guns drawn watch as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Four years later, lawmakers from both chambers of Congress would gather in front of the same set of doors to vote to certify President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The joint session of Congress convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The succinct and challenge-free procedural gathering stood in contrast to four years earlier, when police with guns drawn watched from behind the same set of doors as rioters tried to break into the House Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As a winter storm bore down on the nation's capital four years later, lawmakers would again gather at the U.S. Capitol, this time without protests, challenges or violence — but behind layers of black security fencing serving — to certify Trump's 2024 win over Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Security barriers surround the Capitol as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. On the same day four years earlier, supporters of then-President Donald Trump rallied in the same space, protesting the certification of Trump's loss to Joe Biden in a day that would devolve into the most gruesome attack on the seat of American democracy in 200 years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

With the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Following one of the most amazing political comebacks in U.S. history, Trump in the four years since has gone from being ousted from the seat of U.S. executive power to, on Jan. 6, 2025, being certified by a nearly snow-bound Congress as the winner of the 2024 presidential election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shown is the White House during a winter snow storm in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. The presidential headquarters served as a backdrop exactly four years earlier for then-President Donald Trump's call out to his supporters to “fight like hell” in what became a gruesome attack on the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify his 2020 loss to Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People take photographs of each other on the Ellipse with the White House in the background, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington. The presidential headquarters served as a backdrop exactly four years earlier for then-President Donald Trump’s call out to his supporters to “fight like hell” in what became a gruesome attack on the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify his 2020 loss to Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump participate in a rally on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The same spot would provide a much different vista four years later, with snow — not protesters and tear gas — blanketing Washington as Congress convened to uneventfully certify Trump's win over Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Washington Monument is seen as a winter snow storm passes through in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. The serene scene was markedly different than four years earlier, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump crowded the area for a rally in which the Republican called on his supporters to seek ways to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's win over him in the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

House members prepare to leave the floor as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. On the same day four years later, House and Senate tellers would in orderly fashion read out states' certifications of President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 election win, as Vice President, whom he defeated, presided over the chamber's proceeding. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., reads the certification for Alabama during a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The uneventful and challenge-free proceedings were in marked contrast to four years earlier, as House members prepared to leave the floor with rioters trying to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol amid their attempt to certify Joe Biden's 2020 election win over Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Papers and gas masks are left behind after House of Representatives members left the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The same seats would be filled with members of Congress four years later, as they gathered for peaceful proceedings to certify the 2024 election win of President-elect Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris, who presided over the joint session. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lawmakers gather in the House chamber for a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. The same day four years earlier was one of chaos and uncertainty, with papers and gas masks littering the chamber after House of Representatives members left the floor as protesters aiming to disrupt the proceedings tried to break into the chamber. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back rioters outside the east doors to the House side of the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The east doors at the Capitol are seen after a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The West side of the U.S. Capitol is seen with double fence as Congress certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lawmakers evacuate the floor as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS