In the new horror movie, “Heretic,” Hugh Grant plays a diabolical religious skeptic who traps two scared missionaries in his house and tries to violently shake their faith.

What starts more as a religious studies lecture slowly morphs into a gory escape room for the two door-knocking members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, underscoring just how well-suited religion can be for terrifying and entertaining thrill-seeking moviegoers.

“I think it is a fascinating religion-related horror as it raises questions about the institution of religion, the patriarchy of religion,” said Stacey Abbott, a film professor at Northumbria University in Newcastle, England, whose research interests include horror, vampires and zombies.

“But it also questions the nature of faith and confronts the audience with a debate about choice, faith and free will.”

Horror has had a decades-long attraction to religion, Christianity especially in the U.S., with the 1970s “The Exorcist” and “The Omen” being prime examples. Beyond the jump scares, the supernatural elements of horror and its sublime nature pair easily with belief and spirituality — and religion’s exploration of big existential questions, Abbott said. Horror is subversive. Real-life taboo topics and cultural anxieties are fair game.

“It is a rich canvas for social critique and it can also be a space to reassert traditional values,” Abbott said in an email.

Death, demons and other tough topics religion and horror address

Religions and horror tackle similar questions about what it means to be human — how people relate to one another and the world, said Brandon Grafius, a Biblical studies professor at Ecumenical Theological Seminary in Detroit and an expert on Christianity and horror.

“So much of religion is about how we grapple with the reality of death. … Helping us make meaning even in the face of that reality,” said Grafius. “Horror really serves that same process, as a way to reflect on death.”

Not only does Christianity translate well for U.S. audiences, it has a lot of raw material for moviemakers to work with, he said.

“Christianity emerged as a strongly dualistic religion, where forces are either good or evil,” Grafius said. “Even though the U.S. is moving away from being a nation dominated by Christianity, we still have that dualism deep in our bones.”

Among the more recent religion-themed horror films, “The Conjuring” franchise, including “The Nun” movies, show paranormal investigators battling demons, Abbott said, while “The First Omen” and “Immaculate” offer critiques of patriarchal attempts to control women’s bodies.

“These films seem to be a direct response to many of the debates that are happening in the U.S. these days," Abbott wrote in her email. “These different approaches to religion in horror illustrate the way in which the genre is engaging with a very live debate around religion or more specifically how religion is being used to assert control (which is what ‘Heretic’ is all about).”

Grant, who plays Mr. Reed in the new movie, told The Associated Press that he shared some of his “Heretic” character’s skepticism, although not necessarily from a religious perspective:

“There is a part of me — probably a not very attractive part of me — that likes to smash people’s idols. Anyone I feel is being a bit too smug or too pretentious, I don’t like to see that. I like to just take them apart a little bit.”

Horror can be challenging. It acts as a dark mirror that can reveal things people don’t want to admit and fears they don’t want to face, said the Rev. Ryan Dun, a Jesuit priest and theology chair at Marquette University in Milwaukee.

If done well, both religion and horror are unsettling, he said.