Steel and aluminum are ubiquitous in Americans' lives. A stainless steel refrigerator holds aluminum soda cans. A stainless steel drum tumbles inside an aluminum washing machine. They're the metals used in cars and airplanes, phones and frying pans, skyscrapers and zippers.

That's why President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports — which went into effect Wednesday — could have widespread impact on manufacturers and consumers.

Here are some of the industries and products that rely on aluminum and steel:

Construction

The construction industry uses about one-third of all U.S. steel shipments, more than any other industry, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. The industry depends on a global supply chain to build everything from airports to schools to roads, according to Associated Builders and Contractors, a trade group with more than 23,000 members.

The group says some contractors were able to lock in prices on steel or aluminum ahead of the tariffs. But if they are prolonged, the import taxes will ultimately raise prices at a time when the construction industry is already struggling with higher costs for labor and materials. And uncertainty around the tariffs will make it less likely that companies will commit to big building projects, the group said.

Annie Mecias-Murphy is the co-owner and president of JA&M, a contractor for commercial buildings based in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Some of the main materials her company uses are rebar, or reinforced steel, and post-tension cables, which reinforce concrete after it's poured.

“In attempts to get ahead of the tariffs, we do try to lock in our prices and work with our trade partners and clients on different strategies,” Mecias-Murphy said. “But ultimately, the rising costs make it difficult for small business owners like myself to contemplate large-scale multi-year projects.”

Steel cans

Tin mill steel is used for a wide variety of packaging, from soup cans to hairspray. And the U.S. currently imports 70% of its tin mill steel, according to the Can Manufacturers Institute.

The institute said the more limited tariffs Trump imposed in 2018 resulted in the closure of nine tin mill lines in the U.S. as manufacturers shifted to other types of steel or simply shut down. As a result, only three U.S. tin steel lines remain open.

Mick Beekhuizen, the president and CEO of The Campbell Co., said in an earnings call last week that his company imports tin mill steel from Canada. Beekhuizen said Campbell is working with its suppliers to mitigate the impact of tariffs, but it may need to raise prices.

The Consumer Brands Association, which represents packaged food makers, said it’s urging the Trump administration to exempt aluminum and steel products that aren’t available in adequate quantities in the U.S. Otherwise, consumers will likely see higher grocery prices.

“We encourage the Trump administration to recognize the different needs of different U.S. manufacturing sectors,” said Tom Madrecki, vice president of supply chain resiliency at the Consumer Brands Association.

Autos

Most of Ford, GM and Stellantis’ steel and aluminum already comes from the United States, reducing the direct impact the companies would feel from higher duties.

But experts have warned that tariffs might mean the three Detroit automakers have to raise their prices. Domestic steel and aluminum producers will have to increase their capacity to meet demand or risk a short supply in the near term, making these products more expensive and driving up vehicle costs.

Another automaker who could feel the pain from tariffs: Elon Musk's Tesla. During a January earnings call, Tesla's Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja noted the uncertainty around tariffs.

“The imposition of tariffs, which is very likely... will have an impact on our business and profitability,” Taneja said.

This could be detrimental to an already inflation-sensitive American car buyer. The average transaction price for a new vehicle was just over $48,000 last month, according to Kelley Blue Book.

And as with the steel and aluminum tariffs of Trump's first term, automakers are likely to have to revisit their financial outlooks for the year as they brace for impact.