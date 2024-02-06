NEW YORK (AP) — Born from the ashes of the 2008 global financial crisis, bitcoin arrived after trust had withered in the financial system and in Washington's ability to protect those who must participate in it. Now, it's Washington's very embrace of bitcoin that's helping to send its price to records and lining the pockets of its believers.

Bitcoin briefly surged above $103,000 after President-elect Donald Trump said he intends to nominate Paul Atkins, a former regulator who's seen as friendly to crypto, as the next chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. He would replace Gary Gensler, who critics say has been overly aggressive in his oversight of crypto.

It's the latest leg in an astonishing run for bitcoin, whose swings in price are already notoriously extreme.

Bitcoin has more than doubled this year, with a particularly big jump coming after Election Day, when its price was sitting below $70,000. During his campaign, Trump called for making the United States “the crypto capital of the planet."

The crypto industry, meanwhile, did its part to bring politicians friendly to digital currencies into Washington. Crypto corporations poured over $119 million into influencing federal elections in 2024, primarily into a political action committee dedicated to electing pro-crypto candidates and defeating crypto skeptics, according to a recent review by Public Citizen.

It's a large amount. Crypto companies accounted for 44% of all the corporate money contributed during this year’s elections, according to the consumer advocacy organization.

Such a tight embrace marks an interesting twist from bitcoin's early days, when someone or a group of someones under the name of Satoshi Nakamoto created a kind of electronic cash that wouldn't be beholden to any government or financial institution.