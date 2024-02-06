PEACHAM, Vt. (AP) — The last thing John and Jenny Mackenzie saw as they fled their Vermont home with their daughters, dog and two guinea pigs last summer was their cars upended and propelled away by rushing flood waters.

Minutes earlier they had abandoned their 19th-century wood-frame house as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl turned it into an island engulfed by surging flood waters, with trees slamming into it and water gushing at colossal speed into the basement and first floor.

“It was just like it was a horror movie at that point,” John Mackenzie said of the surreal scene on that July 10 night.

“We lost both of our vehicles, our home and our barn and at least half of our possessions,” Jenny Mackenzie said.

Since that terrifying storm when two people died swept away in vehicles, the Mackenzies, both teachers, and their twin daughters have been living temporarily in a friend's house. They have scrambled to figure out something permanent, a daunting task in a state with a housing shortage and when government programs to buy out flood-destroyed homes can take a year or more and are not guaranteed.

But four months after the devastating loss, the family is writing a new chapter.

Donations from friends, family and others in their community have helped the Mackenzies find a new house in time for Thanksgiving, giving them hope amid ongoing challenges. The Associated Press is following them through their recovery.

Community rallies to help flood-stricken family

The Mackenzies quickly learned how much support they had.

Two days after the storm, dozens of volunteers showed up to help salvage what they could. Floodwaters had reduced the lawn to a muddy chasm; their septic system was destroyed.

In the rain, volunteers carried furniture and other belongings across a gulch to waiting all-terrain vehicles, which drove them on dirt roads to the village where the family is staying.

Friends set up an online fundraising page that has raised over $160,000. Over 950 donations have come in, some from former students, ranging from $5 to $10,000.

“It’s unbelievable the way that we were supported and we’ve been trying to find ways to communicate that gratitude,” said John Mackenzie, 49.

The donations allowed them to buy used vehicles, keep teaching and carry on with life, his 50-year-old wife said. As much as the money, it means a lot that people were thinking about them, she said.

“It doesn’t make them whole, all of the damage that they experienced, but yes that’s an amazing amount and I think it speaks to the community that’s around them and how well loved they are,” said Cara Robechek, who helped start the fundraising effort.

“They’re both teachers. They are sort of deeply embedded in a lot of communities.”

An uncertain future

The Mackenzies owned their two-story house, built in 1840 with clapboard siding painted sage green, for 21 years. They raised their 16-year-old daughters, Lila and Kate, there.

“We’re already aware that for us losing the home after 21 years is huge but this is the only home they ever knew,” John Mackenzie said of their girls. “We want to recreate a new home.”