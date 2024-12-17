All sections
WorldDecember 17, 2024

From destruction to deadly heat, Associated Press photographers capture climate change in 2024

After heat records were smashed and a torrent of extreme weather events rocked countless countries in 2023, some climate scientists believed that the waning of the El Nino weather pattern could mean 2024 would be slightly cooler.

PETER PRENGAMAN, Associated Press
A worker inspects the permanent foundations being constructed on the coral reef for a judging tower to be used during the Olympic Games surf competition in Teahupo'o, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A worker inspects the permanent foundations being constructed on the coral reef for a judging tower to be used during the Olympic Games surf competition in Teahupo'o, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Do Hoang Trung, who lives on a houseboat with his twin sister and their grandmother, sleeps under a mosquito net in Can Tho, Vietnam, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Do Hoang Trung, who lives on a houseboat with his twin sister and their grandmother, sleeps under a mosquito net in Can Tho, Vietnam, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nguyen Thi Thuy, a vendor who sells steamed buns on a floating market, paddles her boat in Can Tho, Vietnam, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Nguyen Thi Thuy, a vendor who sells steamed buns on a floating market, paddles her boat in Can Tho, Vietnam, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Naiki Vaast spearfishes along the coral reef in Vairao, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Naiki Vaast spearfishes along the coral reef in Vairao, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Farmers make barricades after blocking a highway during a protest near Mollerussa, Spain, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Farmers make barricades after blocking a highway during a protest near Mollerussa, Spain, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers carry cattle dung, used to make natural fertilizer, in Pedavuppudu village, India, Feb. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Workers carry cattle dung, used to make natural fertilizer, in Pedavuppudu village, India, Feb. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fishermen fold a net near the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Fishermen fold a net near the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man carries jugs to fetch water from a hole in the sandy riverbed in Makueni County, Kenya, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
A man carries jugs to fetch water from a hole in the sandy riverbed in Makueni County, Kenya, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A resident fills his water tank at the Pamplona Alta hilltop neighborhood in Lima, Peru, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
A resident fills his water tank at the Pamplona Alta hilltop neighborhood in Lima, Peru, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents collect drinking water that falls naturally down a mountain in the Rocinha favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Residents collect drinking water that falls naturally down a mountain in the Rocinha favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents bathe in a dam of Unda River in Klungkung, Bali, Indonesia, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Residents bathe in a dam of Unda River in Klungkung, Bali, Indonesia, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People collect water from an open drain in Guwahati, India, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
People collect water from an open drain in Guwahati, India, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mark Ojibway wades in shallow water looking for walleye during the spring spearfishing season at the Chippewa Flowage on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, near Hayward, Wis., April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Mark Ojibway wades in shallow water looking for walleye during the spring spearfishing season at the Chippewa Flowage on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, near Hayward, Wis., April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents take refugee at Ombaka Primary School after fleeing floodwaters in Ombaka Village, Kisumu, Kenya, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Ongoro)
Residents take refugee at Ombaka Primary School after fleeing floodwaters in Ombaka Village, Kisumu, Kenya, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Ongoro)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents rescue a woman who was caught amid the rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku)
Residents rescue a woman who was caught amid the rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children play inside a makeshift shade where farmers take rest in Sandahkhaiti, a floating island village in the Brahmaputra River in Assam, India, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Children play inside a makeshift shade where farmers take rest in Sandahkhaiti, a floating island village in the Brahmaputra River in Assam, India, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amilcar Veron sits in a makeshift tent on the roof of his house with the belongings he saved from floods in Durazno, Uruguay, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Amilcar Veron sits in a makeshift tent on the roof of his house with the belongings he saved from floods in Durazno, Uruguay, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers gather in order to help residents evacuate from an area flooded in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Volunteers gather in order to help residents evacuate from an area flooded in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A dog eyes a blueback, or Quinault sockeye salmon, before Jade Rodriguez brings the fish to Quinault Pride Seafood to sell in Taholah, Wash., May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
A dog eyes a blueback, or Quinault sockeye salmon, before Jade Rodriguez brings the fish to Quinault Pride Seafood to sell in Taholah, Wash., May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buildings cover Gardi Sugdub Island, Panama, May 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Buildings cover Gardi Sugdub Island, Panama, May 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children line up to enter school on Gardi Sugdub Island, part of the San Blas archipelago off Panama's Caribbean coast, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Children line up to enter school on Gardi Sugdub Island, part of the San Blas archipelago off Panama's Caribbean coast, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Margarita Salazar, 82, wipes the sweat off with a tissue inside her home amid high heat in Veracruz, Mexico, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Margarita Salazar, 82, wipes the sweat off with a tissue inside her home amid high heat in Veracruz, Mexico, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pilgrims use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they gather outside Nimrah Mosque to offer noon prayers in Arafat, during the annual Hajj, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Pilgrims use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they gather outside Nimrah Mosque to offer noon prayers in Arafat, during the annual Hajj, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A patient suffering from heatstroke receives treatment at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
A patient suffering from heatstroke receives treatment at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bigeye trevally fish swim against the current at Wolf Island, Ecuador in the Galapagos, June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alie Skowronski)
Bigeye trevally fish swim against the current at Wolf Island, Ecuador in the Galapagos, June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alie Skowronski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An animal runs through grass while fleeing flames as the Park Fire tears through the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
An animal runs through grass while fleeing flames as the Park Fire tears through the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Grant Douglas pauses while evacuating as the Park Fire jumps Highway 36 near Paynes Creek in Tehama County, Calif., July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Grant Douglas pauses while evacuating as the Park Fire jumps Highway 36 near Paynes Creek in Tehama County, Calif., July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flames consume a structure on Bessie Lane as the Thompson Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., July 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Flames consume a structure on Bessie Lane as the Thompson Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., July 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A beluga whale swims through the Churchill River, Aug. 5, 2024, near Churchill, Manitoba. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
A beluga whale swims through the Churchill River, Aug. 5, 2024, near Churchill, Manitoba. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A family stands near the Hudson Bay, Aug. 3, 2024, in Churchill, Manitoba. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
A family stands near the Hudson Bay, Aug. 3, 2024, in Churchill, Manitoba. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A polar bear nurses her cub, Aug. 7, 2024, near Churchill, Manitoba. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
A polar bear nurses her cub, Aug. 7, 2024, near Churchill, Manitoba. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Students hold on to a rope as they cross a street flooded after heavy rains, on their way home in Ajmer, India, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Students hold on to a rope as they cross a street flooded after heavy rains, on their way home in Ajmer, India, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk through floodwaters following a dam collapse in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Sept 10, 2024. (AP Photos/ Joshua Olatunji)
People walk through floodwaters following a dam collapse in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Sept 10, 2024. (AP Photos/ Joshua Olatunji)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man gazes out from an abandoned house in Melamchi, Nepal, Sept. 15, 2024, damaged by floods in 2021. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A man gazes out from an abandoned house in Melamchi, Nepal, Sept. 15, 2024, damaged by floods in 2021. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A resident is evacuated from her flooded house in Jesenik, Czech Republic, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A resident is evacuated from her flooded house in Jesenik, Czech Republic, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jesus Hernandez guides his granddaughter Angelina in a container through a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Batabano, Cuba, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Jesus Hernandez guides his granddaughter Angelina in a container through a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Batabano, Cuba, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pools of water caused by heavy rainfall between sand dunes are visible in the desert town of Merzouga, Morocco, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo)
Pools of water caused by heavy rainfall between sand dunes are visible in the desert town of Merzouga, Morocco, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Berta Sanyi stands chest deep in water as she collects clams in a mangrove forest where only women are permitted to enter in Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Berta Sanyi stands chest deep in water as she collects clams in a mangrove forest where only women are permitted to enter in Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A girl carries a chicken on her head while going down a hill that shows the low level of the Amazon River, in Leticia, Colombia, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
A girl carries a chicken on her head while going down a hill that shows the low level of the Amazon River, in Leticia, Colombia, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk through a part of the Amazon River that shows signs of drought in Santa Sofia, Colombia, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
People walk through a part of the Amazon River that shows signs of drought in Santa Sofia, Colombia, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tania embraces her brother-in-law Baruc after rescuing some of their belongings amid flooding from their house in Paiporta, Spain, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Tania embraces her brother-in-law Baruc after rescuing some of their belongings amid flooding from their house in Paiporta, Spain, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People recover belongings from their house, which was destroyed by Hurricane Rafael, in Alquizar, Cuba, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
People recover belongings from their house, which was destroyed by Hurricane Rafael, in Alquizar, Cuba, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of a military emergency unit use a canoe to search the area for bodies washed away by floods in the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Members of a military emergency unit use a canoe to search the area for bodies washed away by floods in the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A resident wades through a flooded street following typhoon Toraji in Ilagan City, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Noel Celis)
A resident wades through a flooded street following typhoon Toraji in Ilagan City, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Noel Celis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Frozen trees surround a chapel on a cold day, in Oberreifenberg near Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Frozen trees surround a chapel on a cold day, in Oberreifenberg near Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People enjoy a hot water pool near Mount Bental in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
People enjoy a hot water pool near Mount Bental in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person walks along a road as the Franklin Fire approaches in Malibu, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A person walks along a road as the Franklin Fire approaches in Malibu, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)ASSOCIATED PRESS

It didn't happen that way.

It didn’t happen that way.

This year is expected to break 2023’s global average temperature record and the effects of the warming — more powerful hurricanes, floods, wildfires and suffocating heat — have upended lives and livelihoods.

All year, Associated Press photographers around the globe have captured moments, from the brutality unleashed during extreme weather events to human resilience in the face of hardship, that tell the story of a changing Earth.

January: Experiencing a changing world

As seas rise, salty ocean water of the Pacific encroaches on Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, hurting agriculture and the farmers and sellers who rely on it. Life for those on the Mekong now – paddling across markets and working and sleeping from houseboats – is quickly being altered. In Tahiti, the arrival of the Paris Olympics this year meant giant structures were built on one of their most precious reefs. The reefs sustain the life of sea creatures and in turn, the people of the island.

February: Farming against tougher odds

In many parts of the world, there were impacts when agriculture intersected with climate change. In Spain and other European countries, farmers were upset over increasing energy and fertilizer costs, cheaper farm imports entering the European Union and pesticide regulations, arguing all these changes could force them out of business. In Kenya, access to water continued to be a struggle for many, while fishers off the Indian coast of Mumbai had to contend with a rapidly warming Arabian Sea. There were bright spots, however, such as the increasing use of natural farming techniques that are more resistant to climate shocks.

March: Struggling to get water

More than 2 billion people around the world don’t have access to safely managed drinking water, according to the United Nations, a grim reality experienced in so many places. In Brazil, some residents collected water as it came down a mountain, while in India others filled up jugs from a street drain. Drinking from such sources can lead to many waterborne illnesses.

April: Fighting to thrive

For the Ojibwe tribe in the United States, spearfishing is an important tradition, one they maintained this year in the face of climate change. At the same time, in other parts of the world the impact of climate change was so severe that simply surviving was the best hope. Such was the case in Kenya, where floods took lives and forced many to evacuate, and in an Indian village where flooding is so constant that residents are constantly displaced.

May: Getting forced from home

When heavy rains led to massive flooding in Uruguay and Brazil, residents were forced from their homes. In both of these places, most people likely returned and were able to rebuild their lives. In other places, there was no going back. Such was the case for Quinault Indian Nation in the U.S., in the process of being relocated inland as coastal erosion threaten their homes. The Gardi Sugdub island off the coast of Panama faced a similar fate — hundreds of families are relocating to the mainland as sea levels rise.

June: Suffering from heat

From Mexico to Pakistan and beyond, high temperatures hit people hard. Unable to find relief, some sweated profusely while others ended up hospitalized. Many would die, such as in Saudi Arabia, where heat related illnesses killed more than 1,300 during the annual hajj pilgrimage. The heat didn't just impact people, but also oceans and animals, putting at risk some of the most biodiverse ecosystems in the world, such as Ecuador's Galapagos Islands.

July: California burning

Rising temperatures and prolonged droughts create conditions for more and longer burning wildfires. One of the places that is consistently hard hit is the U.S. state of California. This year was no exception. Wildfires burned more than 1 million acres, chewed through hundreds of homes and led thousands of people to evacuate. As happens in every fire, countless animals also perished or were forced from their habitats.

August: Mother nature shining through

For all the destruction that climate change caused in 2024, mother nature showed off its beauty. That was on display at Churchill, Manitoba, a northern Canadian town that revels in its unofficial title as polar bear capital of the world. Like every year, tourists enjoyed stunning views of the Hudson Bay, watched beluga whales swim and, of course, came into contact with polar bears.

September: Raging waters

Water is central for humans and animals, but it can also take lives and leave a path of destruction. It did both in 2024. The scenes were shocking: students in India using rope to cross a flooded street, a little girl in Cuba floating in a container and Nigerians wading through floodwaters after a dam collapsed in the wake of heavy rains.

October: Experiencing extremes

Throughout the year, there was way too much water in some places and not enough in others, increasingly common as climate change alters natural weather patterns. In the Sahara Desert in Morocco, heavy rain left sand dunes with pools of water. By contrast, the Amazon region in South America, normally lush as a largely tropical area, experienced severe drought.

November: Astonishing destruction

Around the world, numerous storms unleashed powerful winds and dumped large amounts of water. The result: buildings and homes that looked like they had been hit with a wrecking ball, clothes and other household goods caked in mud and scattered on the ground, and residents walking through floodwaters.

December: Looking to 2025

As the end of 2024 approached, the arrival of winter in the Northern Hemisphere meant relief from the heat in the form of cold temperatures and idyllic scenes like snow-frosted trees. But there were also reminders that global warming had already altered Earth so much that climate-driven disasters, such as raging wildfires even during winter months, are never far off. While impossible to predict when and where disaster may strike, one thing is all but certain in 2025: the storms, floods, heat waves, droughts and wildfires will continue.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

