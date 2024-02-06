WASHINGTON (AP) — They start the day often as low-profile Cabinet secretaries. They end it that way, too, God willing.

But, when the rest of the government is gathered together for a big event, like President Donald Trump 's joint congressional address Tuesday night, a designated survivor is kept away to ensure someone in the line of presidential succession stays alive.

Picking a failsafe in case of a cataclysmic event that wipes out everyone else dates back to the Cold War. It's been dramatized in novels and an ABC series starring Kiefer Sutherland that aired from 2016 to 2019.

Being the actual designated survivor brings extra adrenaline jolts and humbling thoughts about being unwittingly catapulted into the presidency and unthinkable tragedy — though the minute-to-minute details usually don't feature the high drama of fictional portrayals, those who have filled the role say.

“It focuses your mind. It also enhances your prayer that it doesn’t happen to you,” James Nicholson, who was President George W. Bush's veterans affairs secretary and designated survivor during the 2006 State of the Union, said of possibly becoming president after a cataclysmic event.

Trump’s White House hasn’t said who will be the designated survivor choice Tuesday. Historian and journalist Garrett M. Graff said the concept of designated survivor has long captivated people because it combines the public's inherent fascination with danger and the romance of an “everyman” being thrust into the presidency.

“The idea of, you’re just a random Cabinet official, and then something terrible happens and, all of a sudden, you’re president of the United States," said Graff, author of “Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government’s Secret Plan to Save Itself — While the Rest of Us Die.”

Until the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, designated survivors had more control over where they went outside Washington. President Bill Clinton's energy secretary, the late Bill Richardson, was picked in 2000 and simply moved up a planned weekend trip with his wife to Oxford, Maryland, a waterfront town about 80 miles away, so he'd be there during the State of the Union.

When Dan Glickman, Clinton’s agriculture secretary, was tapped during the 1997 State of the Union, his hometown of Wichita, Kansas, was too far away, so he chose New York, where his daughter lived.

“I thought it was kind of exciting. But I wasn’t hyped up from a dangerous perspective,” Glickman said. “I don’t even think anybody told me to be careful.”

Alberto Gonzales, Bush's attorney general, was the designated survivor during the 2007 State of the Union. He said White House chief of staff Josh Bolten called a few days before and gave a couple of options for where he could hunker down.

Gonzales chose to be in flight, and he arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to find “members of every major department and agency” there to ride with him. They carried thick binders stuffed with memos and protocol instructions, just in case.

He said there were a series of briefings that may have stretched right into Bush's speech, which he watched from the air.

“It was during that time that it sort of suddenly hit me, if something happened in the Capitol and everyone's killed, that I'd be president,” Gonzales said. "It's sort of sobering. And you wonder, would I be up to governing a wounded nation?”

In “Raven Rock,” Graff details how the designated survivor concept was formalized by the Carter and Reagan administrations amid fears that Soviet subs just off the Atlantic Coast could fire nuclear missiles and wipe out Washington with barely 10 minutes’ warning.