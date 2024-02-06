LAS VEGAS (AP) — Interior lighting aimed at reducing motion sickness. Shiny holographic dashboards displayed on windshields. And AI-powered voice assistants paired with infotainment systems to keep you company on long drives.

Automakers pulled out all the stops to showcase their latest advances for in-vehicle experiences at CES, the Consumer Technology Association’s annual trade show of all things tech, in Las Vegas this week. Hyundai Mobis unveiled a full-windshield holographic technology, while BMW spotlighted its new “iDrive” panoramic display. And Honda and Sony Honda Mobility showed what consumers can expect with their upcoming electric vehicles.

Many of these driving enhancements aim to “make life on board more comfortable,” explains Axel Maschka, executive vice president and head of the business division at Hyundai Mobis. And for some consumers today, he adds, “this ‘living space’" of a car's interior has become a dominant part of a vehicle's appeal.

Hyundai Mobis' holographic windshield display provides a glimpse into that. The technology, which won't be on the market for at least several more years, projects information ranging from driving speed to safety alerts across the entire windshield, and also provides some entertainment options for those who aren’t behind the wheel. To keep the driver's eyes on the road, the panoramic display looks different depending on where you sit. A demo from the South Korean company show the front row passenger can watch a movie or play a video game projected ahead of them, for example, but it's not visible to the driver.

Maschka claims the holographic windshield gives drivers an easier view of key information in their line of sight and keeps other distractions in the car out of sight.

And Hyundai Mobis isn't the only one giving the view from cars' front seats a makeover. BMW also showed off its new Panoramic iDrive and Operating System X this week.

BMW's iDrive will soon be featured in all of new models that will hit the market starting at the end of this year. The system projects a panoramic display onto the vehicles' lower windscreen — controlled by a touchscreen below and voice commands — and can be personalized by different colors, apps and other preferences.

Honda and Sony Honda Mobility also spotlighted in-cabin features that drivers will soon encounter in their new EV lineup.

Sony Honda Mobility says “Afeela 1" will include an interactive AI-powered voice agent. In Monday's remarks, CEO Yasuhide Mizuno said that “customers can be entertained by communicating with Afeela 1” — noting that Afeela's agent is “focused on conversation” and “proactively talks to you” to provide useful information as you drive.